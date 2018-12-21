Christmas should be a little brighter for some local kids after a Candlelight Tour of Homes.
The event resulted in $2,560 for the Heartland Family Service Jefferson House in Fremont.
Jeff Hoffman and Meldene Cushman, Jefferson House supporters, spearheaded the event and expressed gratitude to those who participated.
“Meldene and I are grateful for the Fremont community’s support of the Jefferson House Candlelight Tour of Homes,” Hoffman said.
Funds were raised through ticket sales and donations.
Homes included in the evening tour were those of: Terry and Norma Bokowski, Jim and Lori Lathrop, Colleen Dilley, Ronda Hollendieck and Jeff Hoffman.
Area residents were able to tour the homes — decked out for the holiday season — and then attend a reception at J’s Steakhouse and Winebar party room. Participants also received a decorating tips publication and recipe collection containing 100 holiday favorites from Fremont residents.
Event proceeds will benefit children and youth at the Jefferson House, a residential children’s shelter and group home in Fremont.
“The money goes to help the kids at the Jefferson House have a wonderful Christmas,” Hoffman said prior to the tour. “It will go for gifts and since they (the kids) are on break from school, the board plans a lot of activities for them.”
That can cost some money.
“Taking 12 kids to the movies — for example — is expensive,” he said, adding, “They’ll use it for whatever they need to — as the needs come up for the kids this holiday season.”
Area residents, who missed out on this year’s home tour, are encouraged to look ahead to one planned 2019.
Details for the 2019 tour are set to be announced Oct. 1 with the event set for Dec. 5 of that year.
“The Candlelight Tour of Homes will be an annual event, the first Thursday of each December,” Hoffman said. “Proceeds will benefit the Jefferson House Advisory Board’s work to provide a safe place for kids.”
Hoffman highlighted the work done at the Jefferson House.
“The Jefferson House makes a difference in the lives of kids who have experienced abuse, neglect and trauma of all kinds,” he said. “We are grateful for the opportunity to organize this event, both to inspire the Christmas spirit in our community, and to make life better for the kids the Jefferson House serves.”