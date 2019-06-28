The Independence Day holiday is time for family celebrations, outdoor concerts, late evening firework shows and more. Tragically, this national celebration also ranks as one of the deadliest holiday periods of the year due to drunk-driving crashes, reports AAA.
The most recent national statistics from NHTSA show that during the 2017 Independence Day holiday period (June 30 to July 5), 601 people died in motor vehicle crashes on U.S. roadways. Of those who died, 237 or 39 percent were killed in alcohol-impaired crashes. Sixty percent of those who died in alcohol-impaired crashes were in a crash involving at least one driver or motorcyclist with a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) level of .15 or higher, which is nearly twice the legal limit in most states.
With a record 41.4 million Americans traveling by automobile this Independence Day holiday, there is potential for even worse results. AAA and Budweiser urge anyone celebrating away from home to plan ahead by choosing a designated driver, staying where they are celebrating, or arranging for another form of safe transportation.
For those who fail to plan ahead, Tow to Go is available in Nebraska, Iowa and seven other states. The free service is confidential and available to AAA members and non-members. The AAA service vehicle transports the driver and their car to a safe location within 10 miles. Tow to Go service will be available from July 3 through 6 a.m. on July 5. It may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.
In Nebraska, the Tow to Go service number is 855-2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246.