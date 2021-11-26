Toys For Tots Donation Rivalry Between Fremont & Columbus

With the holidays right around the corner, one local business is bringing back its annual community service event along with good-natured rivalry.

Air Comfort is returning its Toys for Tots Toy Drive for the Fremont and Columbus areas.

Sara Keeler, director of marketing and community outreach for Air Comfort, said this outreach not only brings communities together, but spices up the holiday season.

“We’ve been a part of Toys for Tots for about three years. This year, though, we are really ramping up. This year we did an event at Walmart on Nov. 14 for four hours. By the time we were done, we had 21 boxes filled with toys along with right around $1,000 dollars in cash,” Keeler said.

She points out the community involvement.

“The Fremont community really has stepped up. The rivalry is a friendly competition between Fremont and Columbus to see who can raise the most,” Keeler said.

Keeler explained the event’s origins.

“Toys For Tots is an organization originally developed by the Marine Corps. Money was tight for some and the Marine Corps stepped up. Marines will go out and give out toys and we are trying to do our part,” Keeler said.

Keeler also expressed how much businesses play a role in expanding this kind of outreach.

“We are always trying to get other businesses to participate,” Keeler said.

Tara Lea, executive director of the Fremont Chamber of Commerce, believes Fremont has the upper hand this year.

“This is our first year partnering with Air Comfort in Fremont and is our main partner for this event,” she said. “We want to help people as the holidays approach. Even though this is our first time being a partner with Air Comfort we are already blowing records. We started with two boxes, then 10. Now we have 17 boxes. Even though the Columbus Area Chamber is also a partner, we do have a rivalry, we are better,” Lea said.

Dawson Brunswick, president of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, believes they have the upper hand this year though.

“It’s never a rivalry when the Columbus chamber is beating up on the Fremont chamber. Really though it does work out that Air Comfort is in both our communities,” Brunswick said.

Brunswick noted success he’s seeing.

“Our toy drive runs until mid-December and it’s going pretty well,” Brunswick said. “We’ve got a box in our chamber office and we have upcoming Santa visits that might help. Anything we can do for our community is a win.”

With the rivalry continuing, Air Comfort asks businesses and residents to stop by and give some cheer for the holidays.

“If anybody would like to host a box for donation, get in touch with us at our Fremont or Columbus offices. This event is for the greater good. Every kid deserves to get something this season,” Keeler said.

Those who would like to donate toys or money to Toys for Tots, are invited to visit drop boxes at the Columbus and Fremont Chamber of Commerce buildings or visit Air Comfort directly.

