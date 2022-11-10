 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Toys For Tots Drive set for Sunday in Fremont

Air Comfort Heating and Cooling will be sponsoring a Toys For Tots Toy Drive from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at Walmart in Fremont.

New, unwrapped toys and cash donations will be collected for Toys For Tots.

The U.S. Marines will be on site to visit with the public about Toys For Tots and collect donations.

