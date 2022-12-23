Tractor dealership staff takes holiday lights to new level

Four employees at Platte Valley Equipment north of Fremont wanted to do something different this Christmas season.

And the result of their weeks of hard work is a complex, attention-grabbing Christmas light display of a combine and tractor duo in front of the dealership on U.S. Highway 77 that is drawing visitors and photographers daily.

“I felt we needed to do something different up here,” said lead light design theorizer and parts department professional Brian Steffensmeier. “I had seen other dealerships and light displays, and I kind of went out on a limb.”

That theoretical limb has led to unprecedented attention from passersby, drivers, residents, photographers and even drone photography specialists.

The display they are visiting is composed of John Deer combine and tractor-trailer combination decorated with three-quarters of a mile of bright LED Christmas lights. The display mimics corn harvest, with a small fake field of grain being scooped up by the combine. The display sits in front of the iconic farm equipment dealership on the west side of U.S. Highway 77 between the dealership’s main building and the highway.

Platte Valley Equipment General Manager Seth Scott said the design made by the store’s four staff members has drawn rave reviews, comments and appreciative feedback from customers and others.

“Doing something like this, it impacts a lot of people you don’t think it would,” Scott said. “(Brian) really orchestrated it, he and the others deserve all the credit. He just did it out of the goodness of his heart.”

Steffensmeier said he could not have done the project alone, and credited wholeheartedly three other Platte Valley employees who he said were critical to making the design over a nearly month-long process: Joni Greunke, Shyann Rolenc and Madie Saranatakos.

The four staffers began to theorize the light display in the late October, early November timeframe, Steffensmeier said, with first experimenting with numerous tape materials in order to secure the LED lights to the tractor and combine without damaging the paint or vehicles. After all, he noted, they are for sale. The lights are all connected to the dealership’s main power and include three-quarters of a mile string of LED lights.

It took a total of 60 hours of work between the four to put up the lights, which went live on the Friday after Thanksgiving. The display will remain up and lighted through Jan. 10.

“Believe it or not, it is all on one extension cord plugged into one outlet,” Steffensmeier said. “Because it is LED lights, it uses less power.”

Normally a Christmas light fanatic, Steffensmeier said he has not put up a light display at his own home for three years. He said the display at Platte Valley Equipment has reignited his passion for holiday lights, as well as provided enjoyment and satisfaction due to the happy people who come to see the display daily.

“Every night when I leave work, there are one or two cars parked there and people looking at it, taking pictures,” he said. “Everyone loves it.”

For next year, Steffensmeier said he’d work with the dealership staff to make another display as well as return to his habit of decorating his family home in Fremont.

“My wife would rather me put up lights at our home than at work,” he said. “But, we’ll do this again next year, no question.”