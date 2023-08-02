The Cedar Bluffs Sons of the American Legion Post 158 will be hosting a tractor drive at noon on Saturday, Aug. 5.

The tractor drive will start and end at American Legion Post 158, 101 S. Second St., in Cedar Bluffs. Jeeps and UTVs also are welcome (no 4-wheelers allowed).

Registration and a bloody mary bar will begin at 10 a.m. The entry fee for drivers is $25 with a meal or $20 without a meal. The entry fee for an additional rider is $15 with a meal or $10 without a meal.

The meal, which is open to the public for $10, will be held at the conclusion of the tractor ride. There also will be a split-the-pot and raffle for collectible toy tractors.

For more information, contact Chad Roumph at 402-317-0197, Tim Shanahan at 402-720-7999, or Randy Redding at 402-936-6097.