Tractor raffle to benefit students

Years ago, Carson Day saw a tractor at his neighbor’s farm sale.

“They were a good neighbor to us and I farmed their land and I always kind of wanted one like that,” said Day, who then lived in rural Fremont.

So he purchased the 1949 Farmall Model H tractor.

Now, the Cedar Bluffs SkillsUSA chapter is selling raffle tickets on the student-restored tractor. Plans are to raise $5,000. A drawing for the tractor is planned for Dec. 16. Tickets are $10 each.

After he bought the tractor, Day used it to mow and spray around outbuildings on his farm.

“It was easy to handle around the place,” he said. “It steered easily.”

He liked the tractor which came from an earlier time.

“It’s kind of neat to have an older tractor to show people what they used to look like compared to what they look like now,” he said. “Back then, they didn’t have any cabs or air conditioning.”

When Day retired a couple of years ago, he sold the tractor at an auction.