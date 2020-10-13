Tractor raffle to benefit students

Years ago, Carson Day saw a tractor at his neighbor’s farm sale.
“They were a good neighbor to us and I farmed their land and I always kind of wanted one like that,” said Day, who then lived in rural Fremont.
So he purchased the 1949 Farmall Model H tractor.
Now, the Cedar Bluffs SkillsUSA chapter is selling raffle tickets on the student-restored tractor. Plans are to raise $5,000. A drawing for the tractor is planned for Dec. 16. Tickets are $10 each.
After he bought the tractor, Day used it to mow and spray around outbuildings on his farm.
“It was easy to handle around the place,” he said. “It steered easily.”
He liked the tractor which came from an earlier time.
“It’s kind of neat to have an older tractor to show people what they used to look like compared to what they look like now,” he said. “Back then, they didn’t have any cabs or air conditioning.”
When Day retired a couple of years ago, he sold the tractor at an auction.
Jack Nitz & Associates Auctioneers & Land Brokers conducted the sale. Jack Nitz said he bought the tractor with the idea that he’d donate it to the industrial arts department at Cedar Bluffs Public Schools so students would have a project.
“I told them at the time that when it’s all finished to do a raffle on it to raise some money for the school,” he said.
Garrett Zink, skilled and technical sciences instructor at Cedar Bluffs, said he inherited the tractor project from his predecessor, Tim Hendricks, who left to pursue other options.
With help from AG Tractor & Koozer Supply of Lincoln, students restored the tractor. When the SkillsUSA chapter formed at Cedar Bluffs, Zink thought a tractor raffle would be a good opportunity to raise awareness for the chapter, which has 20 members.
Zink, the SkillsUSA adviser, said funds will be used to pay membership dues for members with the remaining monies being utilized to buy new equipment for the shop. He said plans are to enhance the welding shop.
The school’s welding program is in partnership with Southeast Community College. Students can earn college credit while still in high school.
Welding is a high-demand career and Zink said he’s looking to give students a head start if they want to pursue that field.
Zink said SkillsUSA is a national organization dedicated to improving career skills in future employees. It involves jobs ranging from construction to health care to culinary careers.
Those who’d like to buy raffle tickets may send a check to: Cedar Bluffs Jr.-Sr. High School, 110 E. Main St., Cedar Bluffs, NE 68015. Participants can write “Cedar Bluffs SkillsUSA” in the check’s memo line.
“We will fill out a ticket for them and mail them a receipt,” he said.
Participants also will get their half of the ticket or tickets they purchase.
The tractor will be on display 5-7 p.m., Oct. 16 at the Cedar Bluffs Fall Car Show, east of the school’s football field. The tractor also will be on display during the school’s last home football game, which starts at 7 p.m.
Zink said the winner of the tractor will be notified. He’s planning to have a video of the drawing posted on social media.
