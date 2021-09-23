Tractors ready to roll for a cause

Don’t be surprised if you see several tractors in Fremont or other area towns on Saturday.
They’re probably part of the 11th Annual Goldenrod Tractor Ride.
Almost 50 tractors will be part of the event during which participants travel through the scenic countryside of Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties, while raising money for a good cause.
The approximately 60-mile ride will begin and end at Hansen Tire & Truck Repair, 1590 Morningside Road, in Fremont.
Spectators are welcome to come and watch the tractors take off at 8:30 a.m. at Hansen Tire, said John Ferguson, event organizer.
In addition, spectators could be at Fremont Mall between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. and see the tractors, which will be heading west on 23rd Street.
Tractors will roll past some of the care centers on the way out of Fremont as well.
In the past, care center residents have enjoyed seeing the tractors, which remind them of earlier times when they used these types of agricultural vehicles.
The morning break will take place in Nickerson.
Tractor drivers later will stop in Arlington. The Arlington Volunteer Fire Department will provide lunch and the afternoon break will be at the new Quasar Drive-In Theater, 13427 N. 300th St., Valley.
All proceeds from the ride will go to Roots to Wings, a nonprofit business in downtown Arlington.
Roots to Wings works to enhance the lives of adults living with a disability. The individuals harvest produce, make decorative items and package products sold at the Arlington store.
“We believe very strongly in the mission of Roots to Wings,” Ferguson said.
Last year, the tractor ride raised $1,500 for Roots to Wings.
Tractor ride participants make a $25 donation per tractor. Lunch costs $10 per person.
Ferguson notes the camaraderie among tractor drivers.
“We love to get our tractors out to see some beautiful countryside and have some great fellowship," he said.
Past participants have enjoyed the event.
“It’s a whole different feeling going down the road at 13 mph. You pay more attention to what’s there. You see things that you don’t see when you’re driving down the road at 35 mph or 55 mph,” said Cheryl Ferguson, support staff.
Steiner Tractor Parts and Thrivent Financial have been tractor ride supporters.
Those who’d like to participate in the ride or who have questions may call Ferguson at 402-720-9606.