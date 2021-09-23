Tractors ready to roll for a cause

Don’t be surprised if you see several tractors in Fremont or other area towns on Saturday.

They’re probably part of the 11th Annual Goldenrod Tractor Ride.

Almost 50 tractors will be part of the event during which participants travel through the scenic countryside of Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties, while raising money for a good cause.

The approximately 60-mile ride will begin and end at Hansen Tire & Truck Repair, 1590 Morningside Road, in Fremont.

Spectators are welcome to come and watch the tractors take off at 8:30 a.m. at Hansen Tire, said John Ferguson, event organizer.

In addition, spectators could be at Fremont Mall between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. and see the tractors, which will be heading west on 23rd Street.

Tractors will roll past some of the care centers on the way out of Fremont as well.

In the past, care center residents have enjoyed seeing the tractors, which remind them of earlier times when they used these types of agricultural vehicles.

The morning break will take place in Nickerson.