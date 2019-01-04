While the Fremont Corn Expo provides area corn growers’ insight into area issues each year, at the 2019 expo, the focus was squarely centered on international affairs.
The annual event, held by Nebraska Extension along with sponsorship from various agricultural organizations and local businesses, was held on Thursday at the Christensen Field Main Arena with many speakers addressing the state of international trade and how it’s affecting producers in eastern Nebraska.
“Is it going to get fixed? Your judgment is as good as mine,” Grain Market Economist Elaine Kub said of current trade relations between the U.S. and China.
Kub recommended a heavy focus on calculating break-even cost for producers as well as diversification in the face of current soybean market prices.
“Having your entire operation reliant on corn and soybean prices is a problem because if there is a catastrophe in either one of those markets half your operation is vulnerable and there is a catastrophe in the soybean market and it’s not good for your operation,” she said.
“Know what your break-even cost would be is the single biggest tool you have for grain marketing in 2019. That will be your fallout shelter.”
Nebraska Farm Bureau Senior Economist Jay Rempe said the organization’s top priority at the national level is trade.
“Number one is international trade,” he told the crowd. “Our dispute with China, renegotiation of NAFTA, retaliatory tariffs that have been put on our products are all things we are focused on.”
Last month Rempe told the Journal Star that total loss in Nebraska farm revenues due to retaliatory tariffs ranges from $695 million to $1.026 billion throughout 2018.
The total loss to the broader Nebraska economy was estimated as high as $1.2 billion. That, Rempe said, is “a significant hit to our state’s economy.”
“We export generally each year $6.5 million worth of ag commodities from this state, which represents approximately about a third of the cash receipts that you as farmers and ranchers receive,” he said at the Fremont Corn Expo.
While there was a large focus on international trade, several presenters also turned their attention to issues closer to home like property tax relief efforts.
Rempe said he has seen signs of encouragement in the possibility of legislative action during the 2019 session.
“They are trying to come together on the same page,” he said. “It’s a big hurdle, because if you really want to do something about property taxes you have to look at raising revenue somewhere else to fund schools and that is where it really hits the road.”
Nebraska Department of Agriculture Assistant Director Amelia Breinig spoke about her agency and Governor Ricketts’ prioritization of achieving movement on property tax relief.
“Property taxes are a big priority of the governor and it’s something he is going to be looking at with this year’s legislature and something he is hoping he can move and get done,” she said. “Property values are also something that we are looking to do at a state level to make things a little bit easier and hopefully put some money back in your pockets.”
The Corn Expo also featured presentation by Nebraska Extension Educator Tyler Williams, crop protection and cropping systems specialist Justin McMechan, and associate professor and Extension specialist for precision agriculture Joe Luck.
All of the expo’s full presentations can be found online at http://croptechcafe.org/fremontcornexpo/.
The Fremont Chamber Ag Business and Natural Council, Dodge County Farm Bureau, Colfax-Dodge Corn Growers Association, and Nebraska Corn Board are primary partners of the Fremont Corn Expo.