Tragic loss occurred years after crash

Not all stories have a happy ending — at least not on this earth.

Jerry Schemmel knows this too well.

Schemmel will share his story at the Fremont Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast on April 15 at Midland University.

In 1989, Schemmel was a passenger aboard United Airlines Flight 232, which crash landed in Sioux City, Iowa.

Of the 296 passengers and crew on board, 112 died during the accident, while 184 people survived.

Among the survivors was Sabrina Michaelson, a baby who was thrown to the back of the plane and became trapped in an overhead storage bin.

Schemmel rescued the 11-month-old baby.

After the crash, Pilot Capt. Al Haynes would be highly regarded for his handling of the crash. He became a public speaker on aviation safety before his death in 2019.

Schemmel said the baby he saved grew up, but was a 19-year-old college student in Arizona, when she died of a drug overdose in 2008.

He describes her death as incredibly sad and tragic.

“We weren’t terribly close, but did communicate a lot over the years after the crash,” Schemmel said. “For me, it was almost like another plane crash in my life.”

How does he find comfort through all this?

“You just try to move forward as best you can with a hole in your heart,” he said.

He finds comfort in the hope of seeing her again one day.

Schemmel, who gave is life to Christ about 10 months after the plane crash, is a broadcaster, author, cyclist and motivational speaker.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.