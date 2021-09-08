Train derails east of Fremont after striking tractor-trailer

A Union Pacific train was derailed after striking a tractor-trailer east of Fremont Tuesday afternoon.
No one was injured in the collision, which occurred shortly after noon, said Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputy Brie Frank.
“Right now, we’re in the preliminary stages of the investigation, but more information will be released as it becomes available,” she said.
The crash occurred between a side dump trailer hauling dirt heading north on County Road 29 and a train heading east on tracks southwest of Arlington.
“The semi did not clear the tracks in time and was in the crossing when the train crossed, and the train struck the semi in the trailer portion,” Frank said.
The trailer was removed from the scene by Bassett Truck and Trailer Repair. As a result of the crash, Frank said both the semi and the trailer were total losses.
“Because the train is derailed, it will be on that track for an undetermined amount of time until Union Pacific can get that train back on,” she said.
Last March, a collision between a car and a train occurred in south Fremont after a car stalled on the tracks. Another crash near Ames in October 2020 resulted in an Omaha woman being airlifted to a hospital.
Additionally, a Columbus woman was killed in June 2018 after her car was struck by a train west of North Bend. A Fremont woman was also killed during a collision with a train in July 2000.
According to the Federal Railroad Administration’s Office of Safety Analysis, four deaths have been reported so far in 2021, one of which was a car-train collision.
Frank said the sheriff’s office often sees train and traffic collisions and reminds the public that drivers should stop, look and listen as trains have the right of way.
“There are flashing lights at the intersection, however there’s no cross arms,” she said. “So we have to do due diligence to make sure that we are not crossing when trains are there.”