Train derails east of Fremont after striking tractor-trailer

A Union Pacific train was derailed after striking a tractor-trailer east of Fremont Tuesday afternoon.

No one was injured in the collision, which occurred shortly after noon, said Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputy Brie Frank.

“Right now, we’re in the preliminary stages of the investigation, but more information will be released as it becomes available,” she said.

The crash occurred between a side dump trailer hauling dirt heading north on County Road 29 and a train heading east on tracks southwest of Arlington.

“The semi did not clear the tracks in time and was in the crossing when the train crossed, and the train struck the semi in the trailer portion,” Frank said.

The trailer was removed from the scene by Bassett Truck and Trailer Repair. As a result of the crash, Frank said both the semi and the trailer were total losses.

“Because the train is derailed, it will be on that track for an undetermined amount of time until Union Pacific can get that train back on,” she said.