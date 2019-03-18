The city of Fremont announced on Monday that the Transfer Station was under water and inaccessible.
“If you have items that you would normally take to the Transfer Station, please hold on to these items until alternate arrangements are finalized,” the city wrote in a Facebook post. There were no further updates as of Monday evening.
The city noted that some trash routes were running as normal.
Nathan Williams of the Fremont-based S2 Roll-Offs said that customers should put garbage out — it would be collecting garbage as long as roads weren’t closed.
“We were able to run all routes today,” Williams said. “As long as the roads are not closed or not dangerous, we will be picking up everything on schedule.”
Meanwhile, Waste Connections had been evacuated due to flooding on Friday. Nobody could be reached at the office on Monday, but a post on its website noted that the company was beginning to resume operations.
“Due to the flood, Waste Connections of NE as of Monday morning 3/18 is just starting to get trucks out of the flooded yard where our staff was evacuated Friday morning,” the post read. “Some of our staff have been directly affected by the flood waters and we appreciate patience as we get things up and operating.”
The company noted it was “starting to collect trash in many of our communities today and more tomorrow and hope to be on schedule in the towns we service by next week.”
Additionally, the company is unable to service its rural customers and is keeping trucks off of all non-paved roads.