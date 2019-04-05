Free disposal of flood debris at the Transfer Station has been extended for another week. The free disposal of flood debris will continue through Saturday, April 13.
The Transfer Station at Waste Connections, 1200 Hamilton St., Fremont, will continue running their regular hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays.
There is a charge for appliances and tires at the Transfer Station. Scrap-it on South Main Street will take all appliances at no cost. All Metals on County Road Y will pay you for your appliances and scrap metal. For questions regarding scrap metal and appliance recycling, call 402-721-2985. Household hazardous waste will not be accepted.
Residents who have federal flood insurance coverage are strongly encouraged to contact their agent prior to removing flood debris to inquire about guidelines that should be followed when disposing of flood debris.