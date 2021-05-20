Travelers Protective Association plans meetings in Fremont

Travelers Protective Association has a pair of meetings planned.

TPA Post B will have a quick board of directors meeting, following by a Nebraska Division Board of Directors meeting, at 6 p.m. Friday, May 21, at Reinita’s Latin American Restaurant at 414 N. Main St. in Fremont.

The annual TPA meeting for the Nebraska Division will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at Osteria Kayla Italian Steakhouse and More, located at the corner of Fourth and Main streets, in Fremont. It will be followed by a luncheon.

The group will be set up in private area in the back of the restaurant for its meeting.

