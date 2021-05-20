Travelers Protective Association plans meetings in Fremont

Travelers Protective Association has a pair of meetings planned.
Support Local Journalism
TPA Post B will have a quick board of directors meeting, following by a Nebraska Division Board of Directors meeting, at 6 p.m. Friday, May 21, at Reinita’s Latin American Restaurant at 414 N. Main St. in Fremont.
The annual TPA meeting for the Nebraska Division will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at Osteria Kayla Italian Steakhouse and More, located at the corner of Fourth and Main streets, in Fremont. It will be followed by a luncheon.
The group will be set up in private area in the back of the restaurant for its meeting.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.