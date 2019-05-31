The City of Fremont’s tree disposal site will officially open for residential tree and brush disposal starting on June 1.
The tree disposal site is located on South Broad Street, just north of the Platte River Bridge, and will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Saturday until further notice.
The site is for residential disposal only—commercial disposal will not be accepted.
Individuals who use the site will be required to sign in with city staff and provide their name, address, phone number, what was dropped off and where it came from.
Grass clipping and leaves will not be accepted—those must be taken to the Waste Transfer Station at 1200 Hamilton Street.
Unlike in years past—when the city would mulch trees disposed at the site and sell it or give it away—no trees or brush disposed at the site will be distributed due to Dodge County being placed under quarantine to stop the spread of the Emerald Ash Borer.
“We would chip it and we would sell mulch, or give mulch away,” Lottie Mitchell, the city’s executive assistant, told the Tribune in 2018. “But you have to track where that was going with the Emerald Ash Borer, and we didn’t have a way to do that.”
While the disposed trees and brush will not be distributed as mulch or firewoord, the city can use the material at the wastewater treatment plant composting site so it doesn’t just end up in a landfill.
“We can use [the disposed materials] in our wastewater treatment plant composting site,” Mitchell said. “There’s a method to use it so it doesn’t just go to a landfill.”
City of Fremont staff will direct residents where to dump, and individuals will be required to unload their own vehicles or trailers.
The City of Fremont reserves the right of refusal to any individual that does not meet above criteria. Disposal site rules are subject to revision as needed.