Tree planting ceremony set for April 30 in Fremont

In celebration of Arbor Day, the City of Fremont will be holding a tree planting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 30, at the southwest corner of the Municipal Building at 400 E. Military Avenue, Fremont.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The tree being planted will be dedicated to former city administrator, Randy Reyzlik.

Reyzlik served the City of Fremont from 1983 to 2006 in numerous capacities. Reyzlik passed away in 2006. Relocation of the original memorial tree was planned with the new elevator addition.

The public is invited to attend.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.