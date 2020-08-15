Trees, shrubs need watering

With Eastern Nebraska in a drought, people need to make sure to water their trees, shrubs and vegetable plants.
Data from the United States Drought Monitor lists Dodge County as being in moderate drought conditions — one step beyond what would be called abnormally dry in intensity.
“People who own trees think that if you have a big tree, you never have to water it because it’s established. That’s not exactly true,” said Nebraska Extension Horticulture Educator Kathleen Cue.
Cue encourages deep watering. That means putting down at least an inch of water all in one application — not dividing that one inch into two, ½-inch applications, three days apart.
If using a sprinkler on the end of a garden hose, set out an empty cat or tuna fish can near the tree to determine when the tree has enough water.
“When you’ve got an inch of water in the can, you’ve done a good job,” she said.
If homeowners have a line of trees and aren’t using a sprinkler, they can put a garden hose at the site, letting a trickle of water flow out to the trees all day. They need to move the hose several times during the day.
Any tree or shrub planted this year especially needs to be watered.
Cue advises against using sprinklers to water vegetable plants, which she said are very prone to fungal diseases.
When using a sprinkler, the foliage gets wet, which helps the diseases get a foothold, she said.
Instead, gardeners should use a hose or a watering can and keep the splash at a minimum.
If vegetables are in containers, the gardener needs to water enough so he or she can see water dribbling out through drainage holes in the container.
“If they’re in raised beds or just in the ground, then if you’re giving a gallon of water per plant then you’re doing a nice job,” she said.
Cue noted that native plants will weather the dry conditions best.
“Sporadic rainfall events mean much of our landscape is dry and will benefit from a thorough watering,” she said.
For more information, Cue can be reached at the Nebraska Extension in Dodge County office at 1206 W. 23rd St., Fremont or at 402-727-2775; or kcue2@unl.edu.
