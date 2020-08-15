Trees, shrubs need watering

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With Eastern Nebraska in a drought, people need to make sure to water their trees, shrubs and vegetable plants.

Data from the United States Drought Monitor lists Dodge County as being in moderate drought conditions — one step beyond what would be called abnormally dry in intensity.

“People who own trees think that if you have a big tree, you never have to water it because it’s established. That’s not exactly true,” said Nebraska Extension Horticulture Educator Kathleen Cue.

Cue encourages deep watering. That means putting down at least an inch of water all in one application — not dividing that one inch into two, ½-inch applications, three days apart.

If using a sprinkler on the end of a garden hose, set out an empty cat or tuna fish can near the tree to determine when the tree has enough water.

“When you’ve got an inch of water in the can, you’ve done a good job,” she said.

If homeowners have a line of trees and aren’t using a sprinkler, they can put a garden hose at the site, letting a trickle of water flow out to the trees all day. They need to move the hose several times during the day.

Any tree or shrub planted this year especially needs to be watered.