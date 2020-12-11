Tri-Valley Dental, Duncan Chiropractic taking dog item donations for FurEver Home

Whether it’s squeak toys or kibble, Abby Mitchell said any item is welcome to bring holiday cheer to dogs at FurEver Home.
“From A to Z, anything that you can think of that you might get for a dog that you would bring into your home is something that they’re looking for,” she said.
During December, Tri-Valley Dental and Duncan Chiropractic will be taking donations for the Fremont dog shelter for its drive, “Fremont Helping Fremont.”
The drive, which began on Nov. 30, will run until Jan. 1. Participants who donate items can put their name into a raffle.
“FurEver Home truly, truly appreciates all the support from the community we get,” said Peg Gaudreau, event and fundraising coordinator for FurEver Home. “And this is just one of the things that they can help us with.”
Mitchell, a registered dental hygienist at Tri-Valley, had a similar event last year for Catz Angels Rescue, a Fremont cat shelter. As she started volunteering with the nonprofit in November 2019, she helped foster several cats.
“I just had such a heart for what they were doing for the community with fostering animals, and I wanted to give back to them,” Mitchell said. “And so I just thought that this was a good opportunity, and I had never done anything like this before.”
In having the drive last year, Mitchell said her car was jam-packed with donated items.
“I had an amazing outpouring from our patients that brought lots of cat items and people that donated money,” she said. “And it was just amazing.”
Mitchell said Dr. Maria Cacho at Tri-Valley spoke with Kate Duncan of Duncan Chiropractic to open another drive up to the community with FurEver Home.
“So my involvement with this has just been helping reach the community,” Mitchell said. “I’ve been posting on Facebook and I’ve been talking to the office and just trying to get people geared up and excited to donate.”
The drive is looking for supplies such as leashes, potty pads and both puppy and adult dog food. Donations can be dropped off at Tri-Valley at 1689 E. 23rd St., or Duncan Chiropractic at 1139 E. 16th St.
After the drive is over, Mitchell said the raffle will take place about a week later.
“So Tri-Valley Dental, what we’re putting up for the raffle is an Oral-B electric toothbrush bundle, and then we have a whitening kit,” she said. “And then Dr. Duncan, she has a 30-, a 60-minute massage, two of them, and then a wine enthusiast basket.”
Although she’s away from the office on maternity leave and can’t see the donors for this year’s drive, Mitchell said she loved getting to take their gifts last year.
“It was the best thing ever, just to see their faces dropping stuff off,” she said. “And everybody at our office got so excited, and the people that donated, they were just excited.”
Mitchell said she’s saddened that she can only help one organization at a time, and wants to keeping having the drive to help others in need.
“So this is something that I want to keep continuing, and that’s kind of why we named the drive this year,” she said. “Because Kate and I just started to get involved together with ‘Fremont Helping Fremont,’ and hoping that maybe next year, we can involve other businesses that can get in on this as well during the holidays just to help support a nonprofit in Fremont.”
With organizations like FurEver Home and Catz Angels, Michell said they don’t often get the recognition they deserve for their work.
“It’s hard to even fathom what these organizations do for the community that the community doesn’t even see,” she said. “I guess my eyes were really opened last year when I was starting to get involved with Catz Angels, just what the need was.”
Gaudreau said donated items are important for the FurEver Home to enrich the lives of the dogs they house.
“Especially with the pandemic, donations have been down and people aren’t working,” she said. “So we’re very, very gracious for people doing this for us.”
