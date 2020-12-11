Tri-Valley Dental, Duncan Chiropractic taking dog item donations for FurEver Home

“It was the best thing ever, just to see their faces dropping stuff off,” she said. “And everybody at our office got so excited, and the people that donated, they were just excited.”

Mitchell said she’s saddened that she can only help one organization at a time, and wants to keeping having the drive to help others in need.

“So this is something that I want to keep continuing, and that’s kind of why we named the drive this year,” she said. “Because Kate and I just started to get involved together with ‘Fremont Helping Fremont,’ and hoping that maybe next year, we can involve other businesses that can get in on this as well during the holidays just to help support a nonprofit in Fremont.”

With organizations like FurEver Home and Catz Angels, Michell said they don’t often get the recognition they deserve for their work.

“It’s hard to even fathom what these organizations do for the community that the community doesn’t even see,” she said. “I guess my eyes were really opened last year when I was starting to get involved with Catz Angels, just what the need was.”

Gaudreau said donated items are important for the FurEver Home to enrich the lives of the dogs they house.

“Especially with the pandemic, donations have been down and people aren’t working,” she said. “So we’re very, very gracious for people doing this for us.”

