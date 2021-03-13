Tri-Valley Dental hosting item donation fundraiser for The Bridge

While Abby Mitchell of Tri-Valley Dental hasn’t been to The Bridge in Fremont, she said she came close at one time.
“They’ve always been kind of on my heart to help, and it just kind of came up that we could do a spring donation drive,” she said. “So that’s why I picked them, to be honest.”
On Monday, Tri-Valley launched its “Spring in to Donation Drive” for The Bridge, which provides services for individuals who experience domestic abuse, sexual assault and dating violence in Dodge, Saunders, Washington, Burt and Cuming counties.
“Tri-Valley is a great supporter of The Bridge and always has been, so we’re thrilled that they continue to think of us and support the work that we do,” Bridge Executive Director Suzanne Smith said. “The fundraiser is a great opportunity for them to be a partner in helping us serve the victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault in our community.”
The drive is seeking paper items such as paper towels, toilet paper, paper plates and utensils, Clorox wipes and Kleenex. It is also taking water bottles, baby wipes, feminine products, Pull-Ups and diapers, size 4 and above preferably.
“And then they also are in need of snacks to hand out to the people that come to the shelter and things that are individually wrapped, like individual granola bars or crackers, snack packs or little containers of cereal for the kids,” Mitchell said.
Up until April 12, Tri-Valley will take the donations, which must be new in packaging. Drop-offs at 1689 E. 23rd St. can be made Monday through Thursday.
Those who donate items will also be eligible to enter in a raffle, which includes car washes from Sawyer Car Wash and Tommy’s Express Car Wash, gift baskets from Raising Cane’s and Oral B, a gift card for Hy-Vee and coffee from Starbucks.
Previously, Mitchell organized fundraisers for Catz Angels Rescue in 2019 and another with Duncan Chiropractic for FurEver Home in December 2020.
“I love helping the community in any way that I could, and when I called The Bridge to ask what kind of donations that they would need, they were just so excited over the phone,” she said. “So that in turn made me really excited as well.”
In working with various businesses around town for donations, Mitchell said she’s been impressed with their charity.
“The day that we go to drop off the items, the Starbucks manager said that I can take a drink order for all the employees at The Bridge to bring them a drink on the day that we donate,” she said. “I don’t always like to ask for help in this kind of situation, but I’ve just been amazed at the generosity of our Fremont community.”
Especially during this time, Mitchell said nonprofits are in desperate need of help to keep up and running.
“A lot of times, I feel like they get forgotten and that they’re just kind of like the unsung heroes of the community with the work that they do,” she said. “So that’s why it’s important: It’s the community helping the community.”