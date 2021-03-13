Tri-Valley Dental hosting item donation fundraiser for The Bridge

Up until April 12, Tri-Valley will take the donations, which must be new in packaging. Drop-offs at 1689 E. 23rd St. can be made Monday through Thursday.

Those who donate items will also be eligible to enter in a raffle, which includes car washes from Sawyer Car Wash and Tommy’s Express Car Wash, gift baskets from Raising Cane’s and Oral B, a gift card for Hy-Vee and coffee from Starbucks.

Previously, Mitchell organized fundraisers for Catz Angels Rescue in 2019 and another with Duncan Chiropractic for FurEver Home in December 2020.

“I love helping the community in any way that I could, and when I called The Bridge to ask what kind of donations that they would need, they were just so excited over the phone,” she said. “So that in turn made me really excited as well.”

In working with various businesses around town for donations, Mitchell said she’s been impressed with their charity.

“The day that we go to drop off the items, the Starbucks manager said that I can take a drink order for all the employees at The Bridge to bring them a drink on the day that we donate,” she said. “I don’t always like to ask for help in this kind of situation, but I’ve just been amazed at the generosity of our Fremont community.”