Trial of ex-Fremont police sergeant accused of sexually assaulting child to begin Tuesday

The trial for an ex-Fremont Police Department sergeant accused of sexually assaulting a child will begin Tuesday morning.
Court proceedings for the trial of Austin R. Williams, 35, will begin around 9:30 a.m. in the Commissioners’ Room of the Dodge County Courthouse. District Court Judge Mark Johnson will preside over the case, while Williams will be represented by Attorney James Scarff.
Although the courtroom will not be open during the trial, the trial will be livestreamed to Courtroom B for the public and press.
Williams has been charged with five felonies, including two charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child, attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child, third-degree sexual assault of a child and another felony sex offense, according to court documents.
The female victim reported allegations against Williams in August 2018. She claimed he inappropriately touched her over a period of 1 1/2 to 2 years starting when she was 11 years old, dating from 2015 to May or June of 2018.
Williams began working for FPD in July 2013 and was promoted to sergeant in June 2018. According to Fremont Police Chief Jeff Elliott, Williams was placed on administrative leave in August 2018 after an investigation was conducted by the Nebraska State Patrol.
Williams’ charges went public in February 2019, when his bond was set at $500,000. In April 2019, he pleaded not guilty to all five charges. Williams’ two charges of first-degree sexual assault are felonies that are each punishable by 20 years to life in prison.
Jury selection of around 200 people was held Monday at Christensen Field due to a large number of people and to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Members of the jury will be required to wear masks during the trial.
Social distancing guidelines will be practiced in the courtroom, as well as body temperature readings, and hand sanitizer will be provided.
