Trial of ex-Fremont police sergeant accused of sexually assaulting child to begin Tuesday

The trial for an ex-Fremont Police Department sergeant accused of sexually assaulting a child will begin Tuesday morning.

Court proceedings for the trial of Austin R. Williams, 35, will begin around 9:30 a.m. in the Commissioners’ Room of the Dodge County Courthouse. District Court Judge Mark Johnson will preside over the case, while Williams will be represented by Attorney James Scarff.

Although the courtroom will not be open during the trial, the trial will be livestreamed to Courtroom B for the public and press.

Williams has been charged with five felonies, including two charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child, attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child, third-degree sexual assault of a child and another felony sex offense, according to court documents.

The female victim reported allegations against Williams in August 2018. She claimed he inappropriately touched her over a period of 1 1/2 to 2 years starting when she was 11 years old, dating from 2015 to May or June of 2018.

Williams began working for FPD in July 2013 and was promoted to sergeant in June 2018. According to Fremont Police Chief Jeff Elliott, Williams was placed on administrative leave in August 2018 after an investigation was conducted by the Nebraska State Patrol.