Tribune reporters share their most memorable stories from 2020

Randy Speer

2020 has come to be defined by the events that didn’t happen during the ongoing pandemic, but once sports were able to start up, the Fremont area provided plenty of big moments in the regular and postseason.

While other summer baseball leagues across the country were forced to shut down, the Expedition League was able to get in a full season and with it came a surprising run by the Fremont Moo, who went on to claim the organization’s first league title. This story appeared Sept. 25.

Grand Island provided the first true test for Fremont, under first-year head coach Lee Jennings, and the Tigers responded to the challenge, knocking off their ranked rival for the first time in over a decade on a two-point conversion in overtime. This story ran Sept. 22.