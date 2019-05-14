The Fremont Tribune will be publishing a roundup of area services for Memorial Day.
To submit information about a local Memorial Day service, email newsroom@fremonttribune.com, drop off information to the Fremont Tribune office at 135 N. Main St., or mail information to: Fremont Tribune, P.O. Box 9, Fremont, NE 68026.
Please include the sponsoring organization(s); time, date and place of the service; information about speakers or musicians; and a contact person.
The deadline to submit service information is Wednesday, May 22.