Tribune seeks updated information for Key to Fremont
View Comments

Tribune seeks updated information for Key to Fremont

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Fremont Tribune

The Fremont Tribune is in the process of making updates to this year’s Key to Fremont section, an annual community resource guide.

All Fremont clubs and organizations are asked to provide the current contact person’s name and phone number for their respective club or organization by emailing the information to: newsroom@fremonttribune.com. Please put Key to Fremont in the subject line of your email.

All updates are requested by July 17.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News