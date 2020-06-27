Tribune staff earns Nebraska Press Association awards

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Fremont Tribune earned four awards in the Nebraska Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest.

Awards were announced Thursday via an online video presentation.

This year’s winners were selected from publications dated Jan. 1, 2019, to Dec. 31, 2019. Entries were judged by the Illinois Press Association.

Former Tribune staff writer James Farrell took first place in the news writing category of the daily newspaper division.

Farrell won top honors for his story titled “Assessing the damage.” In this story, Farrell shared personal stories of several residents living along Big Island Road who were beginning to pick up the pieces following devastating flooding in March 2019.

Colin Larson, a former Tribune staff writer, won second place in the single feature story category.

Larson’s award-winning story was titled “Unexpected visitor creates unforgettable camping trip for Fremont family.” The story recounted James and Stephanie Cattlett’s family camping trip to Colorado which took a crazy turn when a black bear got itself trapped in the family’s SUV in Colorado, causing considerable damage to the vehicle.