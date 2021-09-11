Tribune transformation provides local businesses with worldwide digital solutions

“There has never really been a better time to work with or for the Fremont Tribune. We are local, we are your neighbors, your friends, people you see around town and can trust. We just happen to have a very powerful partner in Amplified,” Laboy said. "Let us take the weight of handling your company’s digital marketing efforts off your shoulders. You will have more time to do what you do best – focus on your core business. Switching your digital marketing to us will give you peace of mind that your digital marketing efforts are in good hands."