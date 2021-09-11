Tribune transformation provides local businesses with worldwide digital solutions

Lee Enterprises, the parent company of the Fremont Tribune, recently reported that its third-quarter digital revenue finished 48% over prior year and more than one-third of total operating revenue.
Not everyone knows that according to publisher Vincent Laboy.
“I’m amazed how often I speak to local business owners who don’t realize the plethora of digital marketing solutions we offer. While the Tribune still offers several print advertising solutions, we are transforming our business at a rapid rate. However, we just cannot hire enough account executives to get the word out,” said Laboy.
Amplified Digital is a full-service, agnostic, solution-driven, digital agency of 100+ experts. They support the Tribune and all Lee Enterprise properties.
The company is a Google and Hubspot partner with experts in the fields of:
- Website development and search optimization.
- Ecommerce setup and development.
- Social media marketing and management.
- Audience targeting and retargeting across all platforms (programmatic advertising).
- Creative and placement across several video and audio streaming services.
- Data and analysis solutions.
As digital marketing continues to evolve, it can be difficult to stay on top of the latest trends and insights. With new platforms emerging and new solutions gaining popularity, there is an endless number of marketing solutions a business owner can choose.
Amplified’s fields of expertise provide the Tribune with approximately 144 product options over four different divisions.
“How do we stay on top of it all? We continually have training,” Laboy said.
Each of Amplified’s divisions has specialists within specific fields. Amplified Digital and Amplified Digital Full-Circle are two divisions that work primarily with local customers. Sunny Media works within the auto industry and HealthBrite is solely dedicated to the medical/health industry.
Amplified Full-Circle, Sunny Media and HealthBrite are traditional full-service agencies. They work as an agency of record for qualified customers and handle all marketing including designing and purchasing advertising solutions that often include billboards, television, radio and digital.
“As a busy business owner, you may not have the time to research what strategies will work best for your company, but luckily, it’s our job at the Tribune to stay up to date on trends, learn new skills, improve existing techniques, and then bring that knowledge and insight to you, our local clients,” Laboy said.
To help facilitate this transformation, the Tribune promoted Tracy George to the Key Accounts/Digital Specialists role. Her primary focus is working with local customers who want to transform their business marketing to more digital solutions.
George is excited about the position and opportunities within the digital field.
“When you work with me or really anyone on the team, you also get the support from our Amplified digital agency. Together we research, create and implement proven marketing strategies that will work for your business," George said. "They have the experience and industry knowledge that you can rely on and we are your local advertising consultants that you can actually speak with face-to-face.”
The options continue to grow for Amplified, the Tribune and for local businesses in Fremont.
On July 27 Lee Enterprises officially announced its strategic partnership with Amazon Advertising to bring “Over the Top” (OTT) video services to clients. OTT streams video directly to viewers using various video services and internet-enabled devices.
“This new opportunity is an excellent example of our commitment to delivering powerful solutions which solve the needs of our clients and fit within our digital transformation strategy,” said Lee President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Mowbray. “Amazon Advertising has a compelling presence in the OTT space, and combined with our strong sales culture, deep connections to local advertisers, and our full-service national agency, Amplified, it represents a great opportunity for both companies.”
Amazon Advertising offers OTT inventory across IMDb TV, Twitch, top-tier network and broadcaster apps, and Amazon’s News app. “This is probably the newest and most exciting advertising solution that Amplified has added. And we can offer it right here to Fremont businesses,” Laboy said.
Amazon OTT and Twitch jointly reach an unduplicated monthly audience of 120 million viewers across the U.S.
“There has never really been a better time to work with or for the Fremont Tribune. We are local, we are your neighbors, your friends, people you see around town and can trust. We just happen to have a very powerful partner in Amplified,” Laboy said. "Let us take the weight of handling your company’s digital marketing efforts off your shoulders. You will have more time to do what you do best – focus on your core business. Switching your digital marketing to us will give you peace of mind that your digital marketing efforts are in good hands."