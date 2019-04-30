The Fremont Tribune won several awards in the Associated Press Great Plains News and Photo Contest. The contest includes Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.
The Tribune earned nine individual awards. Judges’ comments were included with some of the awards.
Brent Wasenius, Tammy Real-McKeighan and James Farrell, representing the Tribune, earned awards.
“Our staff works hard to bring to our readers in-depth local news that can't be found anywhere else,” Tribune Managing Editor Tony Gray said. "It is nice to be recognized for that hard work."
Real-McKeighan, news editor, earned the top two spots in the Personal Column category for her submissions: "God Can Bring Us Much Peace" and "Dog Story Provides Insight."
Real-McKeighan also earned second place in Spot News and Spot News Photo respectively for her story "Sitting in the Dark" and her photo "FHS Locked Down; Two Arrests Made."
Her story detailed the experience of some Fremont High School students in lockdown during which they sat in a dark room while rescue personnel carefully evacuated the building. The judges said: "This entry shows the value of responding to the scene to get good quotes from the people involved."
Real-McKeighan's photo showed the worry and fear of those gathered outside the school. The judges' comments included: "The photographer found what seems to be a tense situation with concerned parents checking their phones for information on a school lockdown."
Wasenius, sports editor, earned three awards in the Spot Sports and Sports Column categories.
He won second and third in Spot Sports for his stories “Move to Track Pays off for Junior” and "Bergan Wins State Title" respectively. His track story told of the journey of Wes Ferguson, who in his first year competing for the high school track team, won an all-class gold in the 800-meter run. Wasenius' story on the Fremont Bergan volleyball team detailed the program's state championship.
Wasenius was third in the Sports Column category for his story: "Seniors Pave Way for Bergan Success." The column was a profile about a group of Bergan seniors who led the girls basketball team from a seven-win season as freshmen to advancing to the state tournament as seniors.
Judges’ comments were: “Good (opening paragraph) and writer had tremendous knowledge of the team's history and how they progressed. I liked the comment made by a rival coach. Good touch to get that.”
Farrell, a staff reporter, earned a pair of second place awards in the Feature and Enterprise categories respectively. His feature story, "Fremont's Own Rock Star" caught up with Fremont native Steve Farris who grew up playing the guitar in a band at Fremont City Auditorium to a No. 1 artist to the owner of a company in Western Nebraska that develops hunting land.
The judges' comment was: "Baby Boomers should love this story. I know I did! Great catch on getting the story."
His four-part series, "Costco Series," delved into the implementation of Costco and Lincoln Premium Poultry’s incoming chicken operation and explored the project’s initial local economic impact.
Judges' comments were: "This is a true 'enterprise' effort; exhaustive research on such a huge project. I hope the community appreciated your work."