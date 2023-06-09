Few 75-year-old people can perform Old West rope tricks.

But on Wednesday, Joan Wells was staging age-defying rope maneuvers for what she describes as a lost art. Area residents gathered at the Fremont Friendship Center to see Wells perform and learn more about the history of something that harkens back to an earlier era.

Wells is a Humanities Nebraska speaker from Lincoln, who presented a Living History program called, “Trick Roping on the Wild West Show.”

She told how trick roping originated on the Buffalo Bill Show, sharing insights about Will Rogers.

Wells said that in 1882, people from North Platte asked Buffalo Bill to stage a show for the July Fourth holiday. Buffalo Bill Cody, a former Pony Express rider and cavalryman turned showman, had been appearing on vaudeville stages in the eastern part of the country telling about the Wild West.

“The eastern part of the country was very taken with what was all going on in the western part (of the United States), so he decided to put a Wild West Show together,” Wells said.

After a practice run in Columbus, Buffalo Bill staged a successful, two-hour show in North Platte. The show featured many different acts including Vincente Oropeza, a Mexican Charro, who would introduce the Mexican art of trick roping to the U.S.

Cody opened his first show in Omaha in 1883 and then went back east, Wells said.

Barnum & Bailey arranged to have Cody’s show – complete with wagons and horses – travel by train.

Oropeza traveled with Cody’s show for several years. Although not invited, Cody staged a show during the World’s Fair in 1893 in Chicago.

Actor and humorist Will Rogers went to the show and saw Oropeza’s trick roping. Rogers then decided he wanted to become a trick roper, Wells said.

Rogers made a film called “The Roping Fool” in 1922.

Last year, Wells said she and other trick ropers were interviewed for a video for the Will Roger Memorial. Wells performed rope tricks for the video, “100 Years of the Roping Fool,” which can be seen on the internet.

Wells also talked about Annie Oakley, a sharpshooter who starred in Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show, which eventually was staged worldwide. Wells said the Wild West shows were very colorful and carried over to the modern specialty acts in modern rodeos.

During the Friendship Center performance, Wells performed some of the rope tricks that Rogers and trick roper Monty Montana staged.

Wells was 4 years old when a cousin from Colorado taught her trick roping. She later took lessons from World Champion Trick Roper Jim Eskew Jr.

“My dad took me to Oklahoma and I would learn about 15-20 tricks in one, one-hour lesson and I’d go home and perfect those and come back (during) another school vacation and take a few more lessons,” Wells said.

Wells later earned a bachelor of arts degree in physical education, her website states. She has taught fitness and recreational classes at Southeast Community College in Lincoln.

In 1979, Wells won the title of Women’s World Champion Trick Roper at the Will Rogers Trick Roping Contest in Claremore, Oklahoma.

She was inducted into the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1989.

Wells performed to music at the friendship center and then took questions from the audience.

Laurie Harms, center manager, said attendees enjoyed the program. More than 40 people attended.

“The seniors thought it was educational, entertaining and very interesting,” Harms said.

Next Wednesday, the center will host Tim Javorsky, a musician who sings and plays a saxophone. He will perform at 10:30 a.m., in the center, 1730 W. 16th St., at Christensen Field in Fremont.

The center is open to people ages 60 and better. For more information, call 402-727-2815.