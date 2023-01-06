Trinity gets a second Comfort Dog

Sgt. Jim Dockerty saw it at a funeral.

A woman was leaving the service when she spotted Phinehas the Comfort Dog.

“Phinehas, I need you,” the woman said.

Dockerty saw what happened next.

“She came and knelt and put her arms around him and hugged him tight,” Dockerty said. “There were 200 people there, but the dog was the comfort that she needed at that moment.”

Phinehas, an almost 2-year-old golden retriever, is a new Lutheran Church Charities K-9 Comfort Dog at Trinity Lutheran Church.

For years, the LCC ministry has embraced the calming nature of purebred golden retrievers to share Christ’s love, mercy and compassion with suffering people of all ages.

LLC Comfort Dogs are specially trained to be a friend to those in pain and local handlers have long said how a Comfort Dog, named Katie, will pull them toward someone they never suspected needed comfort.

Trinity still has Katie, who came to Fremont in June 2015.

Katie, now 8 years old, visits churches, schools, nursing homes, hospitals, various events and disaster response situations.

“With the rapport we have with the community, Katie has 45 scheduled visits a month. That doesn’t include emergency requests or extra requests if we speak at service clubs or women’s events,” said Dawn Gilfry, top dog handler at Trinity.

Throughout the years, Katie also has been taken to the cities where high-profile mass shootings have occurred, including those in Las Vegas, Florida and, most recently, Uvalde, Texas. Katie and other LCC dogs have provided comfort to people reeling amid the aftermath of those tragedies.

Now, folks at Trinity have decided to call in some backup for Katie.

“She has built up such a relationship – making visits throughout the community and also deployments coast to coast — that we felt a need to add another dog so the dog can work alongside Katie before she retires,” Gilfry said. “We’re hoping that would be at least two to three more years. The goal is to have the Comfort Dog work for 10 years.”

Today, Katie has a partner in Phinehas, whom Gilfry describes as a short dog with stocky legs, but with big paws and a big heart.

The public is invited to the Team Phinehas Commissioning and Installation of LCC dog handlers and ministry partners at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at Trinity, 1546 N. Luther Road. A “Meet and Greet” is planned before and after the service.

Gilfry noted the importance of getting another Comfort Dog at this time.

“It takes almost two years now to get a dog, so we wanted to have another dog in place, before she would have to retire so we could continue the ministry,” Gilfry said.

Phinehas the Comfort Dog is named for a man in the Old Testament who was zealous for the honor of God, made atonement for the Israelites and with whom the Lord made a covenant of peace.

Like Katie, Phinehas will wear the blue LCC-K-9 Comfort vest when on duty.

But he’s also earned the Kare 9 Military Ministry vest when working with active or retired veterans and the LCC Police Ministry vest.

When Dockerty, a Marine Corps veteran and sergeant with the Fremont Police Department, is handling Phinehas, the dog can wear either of those two vests on visits.

Dockerty has taken Phinehas to the Fremont Police Department to introduce the dog to officers and staff.

The dog is available if officers need comfort after working at the scene of a homicide or fatal car accident.

“There’s a lot of overwhelming emotions that as an officer you can’t display while you’re there and you’re working, but those images, those memories, they never go away, so there are sometimes when – instead of talking to another person – you can talk to the dog. You can hug the dog, pet the dog and even the touch of petting the dog does provide a calming effect on you,” Dockerty said.

Handlers are divided into teams. Katie has her own team of handlers and so does Phinehas. Those with Team Phinehas trained for three days in Northbrook, Illinois, last fall.

During that training, team members took Phinehas to the 18th District of the Chicago Police Department.

“To have something positive either before you’re going to work or when you’re coming off work and you’ve seen some really bad things that day, it’s nice to put all that aside and be able to forget all about that for a few minutes while you’re interacting with the dog, because he’s just happy to see you no matter what,” Dockerty said.

Dockerty noted that some police officers in Chicago have been working 12-hour shifts for 20 to 30 days straight.

One officer, scheduled to have a rare day off, volunteered to come to work, because she knew LLC Comfort Dogs would be there.

“For an officer to give up her day off just to be able to come and see the dogs for 10 or 15 minutes before she went to work was actually pretty amazing to me,” Dockerty said.

Gilfry noted that Katie and a handler have been involved counseling sessions.

“We have been invited in cases where there was abuse, neglect or even rape and we would sit in on counseling sessions,” she said. “In that situation, it helps the person open up and feel comfortable in talking about what they experienced.”

Gilfry added that a handler sits in on the visit, because the dog always must be with a handler. The handler knows, however, that whatever is said during the session must be kept confidential.

Katie is taken to behavioral health floors in medical facilities. Some people who’ve met the dog and received one of her business cards have stayed in contact via social media.

“We can support them and pray for them over social media,” Gilfry said.

Volunteers passed out Katie’s business cards at Uvalde. A junior high teacher had a class email Katie.

“So one day she got 30 emails from all these kids telling her ‘thank you,’” Gilfry said.

Now some new dog handlers will have opportunities to help others through the Comfort Dog ministry.

Rick Vogel, a longtime Trinity member who’s served on various boards, is a handler on Team Phinehas.

“It’s amazing to me what the Lord does through these dogs and I wanted to do outreach ministry,” Vogel said. “I needed to get out of my comfort zone and talk to other people about Jesus if they wanted to or just have God give me some words to comfort them and guide them. I saw the dog as the way for me to get more comfortable with visiting with people, not just about Jesus, but everything. I saw the dog as a way to reach out and share that love of Jesus.”

All handers are volunteers and the ministry is supported solely by donations.

“We never charge those we serve,” Gilfry said, expressing appreciation for those who’ve supported the ministry throughout the years. “Without you, Trinity’s Comfort Dog Ministry would not exist.”