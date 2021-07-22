 Skip to main content
Trinity Lutheran Church plans Night of Praise
A Night of Praise will take place Friday, July 23, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1546 N. Luther Rd., in Fremont.

The Trinity Praise Team will host the event in the Trinity parking lot.

Everyone is encouraged to arrive early for Sabor Costeño tacos, Kona Ice and a family scavenger hunt for prizes before the concert, which starts at 7:30 p.m.

