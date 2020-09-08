Trinity Lutheran utilizing new STEM Lab during new year

"A lot of that was housed in my office and then was always moved back and forth, or left in the STEM lab, versus always in a box and it didn't look neat," he said.

The space also allows for storage of the school's 3-D printers.

Meyer has dedicated most of his time to developing COVID-19 policy for the school. That, along with restrictions due to the pandemic, has prevented the lab from being utilized fully, Meyer said.

He said he hopes to eventually have a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the lab and can also see the classroom being used as a meeting room and classroom for public learning sessions on topics like internet security.

"It's definitely set up for that," Meyer said.

Every time a student walks into the lab, Meyer said they are surprised by the lab's transformation.

"They're kind of transformed a little bit because they know it's a new space and they're the first ones getting to use it," he said. "They're really careful with things. They don't like to make a mess on the floor, which has been really neat."