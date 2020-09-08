Trinity Lutheran utilizing new STEM Lab during new year

Christmas came early for students at Trinity Lutheran School this year.
The school spent the summer renovating its Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Lab to increase space and storage for students. The $76,000 upgrade project was completely funded, with resources left to spare, through donations from Pinnacle Bank, a grant from the Lutheran Church Extension Fund and the Rupert Dunklau Foundation.
Now, the completed lab is ready to use as the school kicks off its 2020/21 year. However, COVID-19 restrictions have prevented the lab from reaching its full potential, STEM Coordinator Brett Meyer said.
"It's like I got a really nice sled for Christmas, but we're just waiting for snow," he said.
That hasn't prevented the school from making good use of the space in the limited capacity it can. While inter-school partnerships between Archbishop Bergan and Trinity Lutheran to host a STEM club are on hold due to the pandemic, some students are still able to participate in STEM-related classes.
"It's really just a dedicated innovative space where our students can go and have hands-on learning," he said.
That dedicated space includes storage for robotics, Legos, circuits and other electronics. Before, many of those items would end up in Meyer's office.
"A lot of that was housed in my office and then was always moved back and forth, or left in the STEM lab, versus always in a box and it didn't look neat," he said.
The space also allows for storage of the school's 3-D printers.
Meyer has dedicated most of his time to developing COVID-19 policy for the school. That, along with restrictions due to the pandemic, has prevented the lab from being utilized fully, Meyer said.
He said he hopes to eventually have a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the lab and can also see the classroom being used as a meeting room and classroom for public learning sessions on topics like internet security.
"It's definitely set up for that," Meyer said.
Every time a student walks into the lab, Meyer said they are surprised by the lab's transformation.
"They're kind of transformed a little bit because they know it's a new space and they're the first ones getting to use it," he said. "They're really careful with things. They don't like to make a mess on the floor, which has been really neat."
Moving forward, Meyer said he wants to open the lab up to the community. He said he wants to give people in Fremont an opportunity to see the kind of innovative learning the school is focusing on.
"I think a lot of people in our community have not seen a 3-D printer at work," he said.
He also wants to open up classes to the public that focus on preventing cyber crime.
"There are so many victims within that realm," he said.
Meyer thanked the community for its support while the school upgraded the lab and said he can't wait fully utilize the lab in the future.
"Like that Christmas gift, eventually we're going to showcase it and we're really excited for that," he said.
