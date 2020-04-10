Trinity to continue Easter service at cemetery

Early Sunday morning, members of Trinity Lutheran Church will gather at Memorial Cemetery for a celebration.
It’s nothing new.
Trinity members have done this for 87 years.
And again this year, the public is invited to the annual Easter SON-rise worship service.
The service starts at 6 a.m. in the Fremont cemetery. There, the Rev. Dan Heuer will stand outside the cemetery office with a microphone to conduct the service and give the Easter message.
Loudspeakers in the cemetery’s 50-foot-tall “Tower of Memories” will be used to broadcast the service. Greg Johnson will be in the office running the pre-recorded music.
Like other years, congregants and guests come in their cars—where they’ll stay during the drive-in service. Many often have come while still in their pajamas.
Cars and participants will be more than 6 feet apart, observing social distancing requirements during the coronavirus pandemic.
To help keep people safe, no bulletins with the “Order of Service” will be distributed at the cemetery. A PDF document is being emailed to members. That PDF will be on the church’s website as well.
The sunrise service began in 1934, when someone associated with the cemetery asked Trinity’s pastor to have a service there. The service would become a tradition, said the Rev. Donald Levenhagen in an April 1996 Fremont Tribune article.
Levenhagen, a retired Trinity pastor, talked about the service’s meaning.
He said the idea behind the service is to remind church members that the first Easter began not in with fuzzy white rabbits and pastel-colored eggs, but with three women (according to the Gospel of Mark) who went to a tomb.
Once there, they hoped to anoint the body of Jesus, who’d been crucified. Instead, they found an angel who told them Christ had been raised from the dead.
Just like the women went to Christ’s tomb, Trinity’s worshipers arrive at the cemetery, where they are told the Easter story as the sun rises.
In the quietness of the cemetery, worshipers also are reminded of the hope that every Christian harbors: That although they will die, they will live again if they believe in Christ Jesus. The sunrise symbolizes not only Christ’s resurrection, but a new life for believers.
Levenhagen told of a time many years ago, when about 15 choir members would climb the narrow staircase to the limestone tower’s third floor. Inside the tiny room was a piano. Chimes hung from the wall. Levenhagen wondered how anyone could have carried a large upright piano up the narrow staircase. He figured the piano either was carried in pieces up the wooden steps and reassembled or lifted by crane and placed in the room before the roof was built.
The real story remains a mystery, he said.
Throughout the years, families would carry on the tradition of going to the cemetery for the sunrise service.
In the 1996 article, the late Dale Echtenkamp said he’d begun attending the services in 1943 with his parents. He and his wife, Mary Lou, who also attended them, continued the tradition after they married.
The Echtenkamps later would pile their three pajama-clad children into the family car and drive them to the cemetery for the service.
Afterward, they’d return home, where the children found their treat-filled Easter baskets. The family then attended Easter services at church.
Decades later, the service continues to provide an opportunity for people to ponder and celebrate Christ’s resurrection.
“Whether people attend or not, whether they have another worship opportunity—the message is the same,” Heuer said. “Our goal isn’t to get into the cemetery—but out of the cemetery. We simply hope to provide a way on a cold and bleak Easter morning to be reminded it’s all gonna change soon—because Jesus lives, so will we! It’s time to believe that death doesn’t win!”
Two other Trinity services will be livestreamed at 8 and 10:30 a.m. via Facebook.
Heuer notes the difference in today’s people sitting in cars listening to a sermon to Christ’s way of sharing the good news on that first Easter morning.
“He just used angels sitting on a slab, who told a few women!” Heuer said. “Thanks be to God!”
