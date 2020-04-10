Trinity to continue Easter service at cemetery

Levenhagen, a retired Trinity pastor, talked about the service’s meaning.

He said the idea behind the service is to remind church members that the first Easter began not in with fuzzy white rabbits and pastel-colored eggs, but with three women (according to the Gospel of Mark) who went to a tomb.

Once there, they hoped to anoint the body of Jesus, who’d been crucified. Instead, they found an angel who told them Christ had been raised from the dead.

Just like the women went to Christ’s tomb, Trinity’s worshipers arrive at the cemetery, where they are told the Easter story as the sun rises.

In the quietness of the cemetery, worshipers also are reminded of the hope that every Christian harbors: That although they will die, they will live again if they believe in Christ Jesus. The sunrise symbolizes not only Christ’s resurrection, but a new life for believers.