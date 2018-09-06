For the second straight year, Trinity Lutheran Schools in Fremont is hosting a running event designed to support veterans in the community.
The second annual Run For Warriors includes a 5k, 10k and 1-mile run and is being held on September 30 at Trinity Lutheran Schools, located at 1546 N. Luther Road.
After holding the inaugural race last November, organizers were thrilled with the amount of community support for the event.
"We just wanted to add another school event, and just showcase the community and its efforts toward respecting and honoring our vets--and it kinda grew on us," Logan Waggy, run organizer at Trinity Lutheran teacher, said. "It was funny watching the participant list online skyrocket probably a week before the actual run.
It just shows the amount of effort people put in when it comes to veterans here."
Partly due to the community's response to last year's Run for Warriors, this year organizers have added a 10k run to go along with last year's 5k and 1 mile, and the associated ceremony.
This year's prerace ceremonies will again include a speaker, trumpet player featuring songs like 'Amazing Grace', and the Offutt Honor Guard.
"The entire ceremony was a huge lift to all the runners last year," Waggy said. "And we just want to continue that this year, and just be able to continue to honor the veterans within our community."
According to Waggy, the most popular running event by far last year was the 1 mile walk/run designed for children and families to participate.
"That had a huge turnout last year, which was really unexpected and exciting," he said.
While the first Run for Warriors event benefited a veteran's organization in Omaha, this year Waggy says organizers wanted to ensure they are supporting the local veteran community.
Along with a portion of the proceeds going toward Trinity Lutheran, funds raised from the Run for Warriors event will go directly toward supporting the Fremont Veterans Memorial Park near the Fremont Family YMCA on Military Avenue.
"We really wanted to do something local this year, and we thought the Veteran's Park was a great cause to help out," Waggy said.
The running events will begin at 3 p.m. with the opening ceremonies beginning at 2:30.
Participants will also receive T-shirts and a swag bag with the cost of registration. Veterans participating in the runs will be given a discounted entry fee.
A full list of registration options and prices can be found online at: runforwarriors.itsyourrace.com/register/.
After holding the inaugural event in November, Waggy hopes moving the race up to September will lead to even more participation.
"The big positive this year is it's gonna be warmer," he laughed. "We are hoping that schedule change is going to encourage people to come out, even if they don't want to participate in the run we hope people will come out and take in the ceremony and honor the vets."