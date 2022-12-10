'Triple-demic’ straining hospitals in Nebraska

Regional health officials are once again sounding the alarm and encouraging residents to stay alert to health issues as rates of the influenza, RSV and COVID-19 viruses surge across Nebraska and the United States.

The “triple-demic,” a term coined by medical officials for the recent situation, has seen rates of infections and hospitalizations for the COVID-19 virus, the flu and RSV – respiratory syncytial virus – increase rapidly, causing high rates of illness among all age groups and more hospitalizations due to severe illness.

Katie Schultis, the environmental health coordinator and a disease surveillance specialist with the Three Rivers Public Health Department, said residents in Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties must be on the lookout for possible signs of an infection, and she urged residents to take any and all possible precautions to stay healthy and prevent the spread of infections.

“It is possible to be infected with all three of the viruses at the same time,” Schultis noted. “We definitely want people to take precautions to prevent getting and transmitting the flu, RSV or COVID-19. Do the things you can to prevent sickness.”

According to Schultis, for the week ending on Dec. 3, there were 102 flu-caused hospitalizations of patients in the TRPHD coverage area across Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties.

She said what was concerning is for that same reporting time period, there were only 303 total flu-caused hospitalizations in the entire state, meaning 33 percent of patients in a hospital were local to the three counties the agency serves.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID Data Tracker website shows Dodge County in a “medium COVID-19 community level” as of Wednesday, Dec. 7. According to the CDC data, there were 111 positive cases of COVID-19 in Dodge County for the period ending Dec. 7, with a slightly more than 76 percent increase from the prior reporting period.

For the state, in the reporting period ending Dec. 3, there were 3,250 positive cases of COVID-19 reported, according the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

“Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Get tested if you have symptoms. Wear a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19. Wear a mask on public transportation,” CDC officials state on the website. “You may choose to wear a mask at any time as an additional precaution to protect yourself and others. If you are at high risk for severe illness, consider wearing a mask indoors in public and taking additional precautions.”

Schultis said it appears as if cases of RSV in the three counties TRPHD covers are declining, but she still urged residents to stay vigilant.

“For RSV, it seems like we are starting to trend down statistically,” Schultis added. “We seem to have hit our seasonal peak over the past two weeks, but we can’t be sure.”

Brett Richmond, president and CEO of Methodist Fremont Health, acknowledged that cases of the three illnesses are on the rise.

“We have seen an increasing number of cases of COVID-19, influenza, and RSV in recent weeks putting additional pressure on our organization, including both our inpatient units and our Emergency Department,” Richmond said. “But I am proud of our local team members who continue to rise to the challenge and provide outstanding care to our patients and community.”

One of the risks for all three viruses is to acquire other more serious conditions, like pneumonia, which can cause severe health problems and even lead to death.

In recent weeks, the trend has gotten media attention with TV star Nick Cannon, former “Jackass” movies actor Bam Margera and Saturday Night Live alumni Chris Kattan having all been hospitalized with pneumonia.

One of the problems with the surging rates of the three viruses is whether or not a hospital can handle or has the capacity to care for patients who need to be hospitalized for one, or several, of the viruses. This is especially true for children, who need a special care not available in all hospitals across the state, Schultis noted.

“The concern right now is hospitalization rates. As if (Dec. 9), our local hospitals in the three-county area of Dodge, Saunders and Washington are not seeing the high bed occupancy rates that other counties across the state are experiencing,” Schultis said. “Pediatric hospitalization rates are so high across the state, it becomes a concern because if a hospital doesn’t have an available bed, the patient needs to be transported to another facility elsewhere. Most hospitals across Nebraska are at 90 to 95 percent of occupancy, so there is not a lot of wiggle room.”

To prevent contracting or spreading respiratory viruses, health officials recommend that people:

* Wash their hands often with soap and hot water for at least 20 seconds;

* Stay home and not go to work or school if they are ill;

* Cover all coughs and sneezes with tissue or a handkerchief – not hands;

* Get both the influenza vaccine as well as the COVID-19 vaccine and any pertinent boosters; and

* Clean frequently touched surfaces like counter-tops, door knobs, bathroom fixtures and mobile phones or tablets.

Officials also warn that the RSV virus can survive on hard surfaces for “many hours,” and can be possibly prevented from spreading by covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue, not hands; washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding close contact with others such as kissing, shaking hands or sharing food utensils and plates or cups with others.

Schultis said although the hospitals in Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties have lower occupancy rates than most of the state, it is not time to be complacent.

“Yes, there is room to admit more patients in local hospitals,” she said. “But we want residents to prevent illness and hospitalization as best they can.”