Trout lake to open for fishing

The trout lake at Two Rivers State Recreation Area (SRA) in Douglas County will open for family fishing beginning Saturday, March 14.

Nearly 13,000 11-inch rainbow trout have been stocked in preparation for the opener.

All trout caught in the lake must be harvested and not released. Anglers must first purchase from the park office a daily trout tag for $6. Each tag is good for a daily bag limit of four trout. A person may have up to three tags per day and 12 trout in possession. An adult angler may have two children under the age of 16 fishing under the authority of his tag, but the group bag limit still is limited to four trout per tag.

The trout lake is open from 7 a.m. to sunset each day. Anglers, except residents younger than age 16, must have a Nebraska fishing license. All vehicles entering the park must have a park entry permit. Anglers possessing trout on any other lake at Two Rivers SRA must have a trout tag, as well. Anglers are allowed to use one fishing rod and reel each. For more information, call the park at 402-359-5165.