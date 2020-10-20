'Trunk or Treat' event scheduled for Oct. 24

Downtown Fremont has found a new way to celebrate Halloween this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In lieu of the annual Halloween Hysteria event, which was canceled by MainStreet of Fremont due to concerns surrounding the pandemic and volume of guests that would attend the event, the Fremont Downtown Development Group will have a “Trunk or Treat” from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 24 at Fifth Street and Park Avenue.

Councilmember Glen Ellis said the event came to fruition after a brainstorming session following the cancellation of Halloween Hysteria.

“I think we all came to the conclusion that we could do it in a very safe manner,” he said. “We came up with a solution that I think all of us felt very, very good about.”

That solution focuses heavily on social distancing and limiting the number of attendees who move through the parking lot to collect candy from participants at a given time.

In addition to traditional COVID-19 precautions being observed, Ellis said decals will be placed 6 feet apart for families to space themselves out and vehicles will placed in every other parking space in the lot to encourage social distancing.

