Try Hockey for Free Day aims to get kids involved in sport at Fremont program

Oftentimes, Dan O’Malley said hockey can often feel like an intimidating sport, compared to simply hitting a baseball with a bat or tossing around a football.

“Being able to show up and give your kid to some people that are experienced, that can size gear, get them some skates and have a memory that they can get out there and skate around I think lessens that intimidation factor,” he said.

The Fremont Flyers and Sidner Ice Arena will host its biannual Try Hockey for Free Day at 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at 1558 E. Military Ave. The event is held by USA Hockey at 450 associations nationwide.

“It’s an event that they’ve been doing for about the last 10 years to try to promote the growth of hockey in every community,” Sidner Ice Arena Director Angie Wyle said.

Participants can register kids ages 4 through 9 by visiting tryhockeyforfree.com and selecting “Sidner Ice Arena.” The event is also takes place each year in February.

“They get to put on all the gear, they get a short lesson out there,” Wyle said. “And then if they like the program, then we have our Intro to Hockey program that they can join afterward as kind of a follow-up as well.”

O’Malley, who is president of the Fremont Hockey Association Board, said many of the participating kids have only experienced the sport by watching it on television.

“Being able to come out and skate with someone who has been a hockey player before, to hold a stick, to do some things that are just not something that they’ve had before, it really can spark interest in kids at a young age that might want to play without a parent having to commit to a longer period of time and buy gear, to see if their kid does really does have interest,” he said.

O’Malley said the event can also act as an education for the parents on the affordability of Fremont’s hockey program.

“My daughters are in cheer, and cheer is far more expensive than hockey at the younger levels, and I think a lot of times people don’t quite understand that,” he said. “And so I think it’s a great activity for people to lessen that intimidation for a sport they may not be familiar with.”

Wyle said Fremont’s hockey program has attracted not only children form surrounding smaller communities, but larger ones such as Omaha and even Lincoln, which she attributed to its affordable and family-oriented model.

“We aren’t as big as some of the other programs, but we’re right at 200 kids within the program right now,” she said. “And I think that’s something that we pride ourselves on, is knowing each and every one of those families and their circumstances.”

Additionally, the program has shown itself to be a contending force among others, as several Fremont hockey teams took first place at a tournament in Madison, Wisconsin, two weeks ago.

“We’re definitely making a name for ourselves, and we’re showing that we are a smaller market here, but we are competitive. We’re very competitive,” Wyle said.

Not only are Fremont’s facilities top-notch, but O’Malley said he believes the coaching is superior to surrounding programs, as his participating son has several hockey cards of his coaches.

“If you think about a baseball team, how often do you get to learn from someone who played in the major leagues? Not very often, and certainly not at a younger level,” he said. “So to look at kids that are 10 years old that are playing for coaches that have played in the NHL at the highest level is something that we’re just very, very fortunate for in Fremont.”

Wyle said members of the Midland University women’s hockey team also help with coaching, including with the event this weekend, and work with some of the program’s youngest kids.

“I think it doesn’t probably get as much attention as it should,” she said. “These girls are volunteering their time to give back to the sport they love, and it’s a pretty cool thing that we have going on between us.”

O’Malley said the reason the program attracts a high level of a coaching is due to its family-friendly nature.

“It is about development, it is about fun, it is about building the program the right way,” he said. “And the wins come along with that when you build the program like that.”

O’Malley encouraged parents to reach out to the Sidner Ice Arena and learn what their options are for getting their children signed up.

“When my son started, you could rent the gear, which was wild to me that you had options where we did not commit to having to buy hockey gear for an entire year,” he said. “And items like that are not necessarily well-known unless you call and ask those questions.”

Even if the kids never touch a hockey stick again after this weekend, O’Malley said Try Hockey for Free can just give them a experience with the sport, as well as a long-lasting memory.

“There’s no obligation, there’s no commitment to continuing on,” he said. “It can really be one fun day the kids have on the ice.”

