Do you struggle to choose a book to read or feel overwhelmed at the sheer number of options and want help narrowing down the choices? If so, I’d like to steer you toward a few podcasts about books and their authors that can help inform your reading.

The first is called “The Bookcase.” I briefly mentioned it in a recent column, but I’ll explain it more now. “The Bookcase” is hosted by Charlie Gibson, a retired “Good Morning America” anchor, and his daughter, Kate Gibson, a self-professed “book nerd.” The father/daughter banter as well as their obvious love of reading makes this podcast very enjoyable.

They talk each week to an author and go into detail about that author’s writing life as well as what he or she writes. They also showcase an independent bookstore from somewhere in the United States at the end of each episode and speak to the owners of each store. This podcast is through ABC Audio, but it can be heard wherever you get your podcasts. I happen to use Spotify to listen to mine.

If you’d like a daily podcast, you could opt to listen to “NPR’s Book of the Day.” They feature a book and its author every weekday, and each episode is around 10 minutes in length, so it’s easy to fit the podcast into a busy workday. This show began in September of 2021, so there is a healthy backlist of episodes from which you can glean a long TBR list of books if you so desire.

If you’re interested in the authors behind books, I recommend the podcast I listen to each week called “Writer’s Routine.” A British man named Dan Simpson interviews an author every week and gets into the nitty gritty of each writer’s writing routine and discusses whatever book he or she recently released as well as past books. Not only have I learned a lot as a writer from this podcast, but I’ve also discovered so many wonderful writers and books I’d not heard of before.

If you’d prefer to listen to an actual book, there are podcasts of audiobooks out there, too. My favorite, because I love the classics, is one called “Classic Audiobook Collection.” There is a plethora of great books and short stories on it. I listened to “The Secret Garden” by Frances Hodgson Burnett and “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” by F. Scott Fitzgerald most recently via this podcast. Since the books are in the public domain, the recordings are done by a variety of people and in a variety of manners, so you must be a bit flexible with your expectations, but if one doesn’t meet them, there are so many more books from which to choose. According to the podcast’s “About” section, there are more than 980 stories on it!

If you’d like some recommendations from the gold-standard of book reviewers, The New York Times, then check out their podcast called “The Book Review.” It’s been around since December of 2014, so there are many episodes to inspire your reading choices.

Try a few episodes from these podcasts, make a reading list, and get to reading. If you have a great book podcast to recommend to me, I’d love to hear about it.