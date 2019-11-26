Today
Keep Fremont Beautiful Chamber Coffee, 9-10 a.m., 529 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
American Red Cross blood drive, 12:30-6:30 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 300 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Utility and Infrastructure Board meeting, 4 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. The meeting is open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Supportive Singles, 5:30 p.m., Senor Tequila Mexican Restaurant, 1680 E. 23rd St., Fremont. For more information, call 402-660-8474.
Taco Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Tacos and taco salads will be served. Everyone is welcome.
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Family Support Group, 6 p.m., Salem Lutheran Church, 401 E. Military Ave., Fremont. For more information, contact Tammy Flittie at 402-9814-0140 or Marlene Mullally at 402-727-9139.
TOPS 58, 6-7 p.m., St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Fremont. Weigh-ins are from 5:30-6 p.m.
Epilepsy support group, 7 p.m., Methodist Fremont Health’s Dunklau Conference Room. The adult-only group is focused on learning, coping and living with epilepsy. There is no cost to attend. For more information, call 402-727-3439.
Fremont City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. Public comment begins at 6:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.
Narcotics Anonymous New Beginning Group, 7 p.m., United Faith Church, 218 W. Gardiner St., Valley.
Narcotics Anonymous It Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
“Spoon River Anthology,” 7:30 p.m., Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Theater. The one-act play will be presented by the FHS drama team. A renowned collection of short free-form poems, “Spoon River Anthology” weaves the epitaphs of the residents of fictional small town Spoon River into a chilling history of turn-of-the-century America.
Wednesday
U.S. Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s office open, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 641 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Friendsgiving Pop-Up Bar, 7-10 p.m., S2 Refuse & Roll-offs, 550 N. Main St., Fremont. The event will include a cash bar, music and games. The cover charge is $5.
Narcotics Anonymous Library Group, 7 p.m., Keene Memorial Library East Building, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Thursday
Fremont Family YMCA Turkey Trot, 8 a.m., Fremont Family YMCA. This event includes 2- and 5-mile runs with a 1-mile family walk. Registrations through Nov. 27 are $30. Registration on the day of the race is $35 and does not include a T-shirt. Walkers are free.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
34th Annual Fremont Community Thanksgiving Dinner, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Midland University Dining Hall, Fremont. Everyone is welcome. Admission is free with donations accepted.
11th Annual Free Thanksgiving Day Dinner, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, 2005 Davis Dr., Blair. Carryout meals will be available. Everyone is welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Free Thanksgiving Day meal, noon to 3 p.m., 111 E. Front St., Valley. For more information, contact Michael at 402-541-7019.
Free Thanksgiving Day meal, 1-8 p.m., 412 E. First St., Fremont. The meal is being sponsored by Los Diablos Motorcycle Club-Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.