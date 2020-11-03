Tuesday calendar

Today
Nebraska polling locations open, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., various locations.
Heartland Family Health and Chiropractic Clinic open house, 9-10 a.m., 1715 N. Bell St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Supportive Singles, 11:30 a.m., Gringo’s Cantina, 1950 N. Bell St., Fremont. For more information, call 402-660-8474.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
TOPS 58, 6-7 p.m., St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Fremont. Weigh-ins are from 5:30-6 p.m.
Fremont Parks & Recreation Board meeting, 7 p.m., Christensen Field, 1710 W. 16th St. The meeting is open to the public.
