Tuesday calendar

Drive-thru concert featuring Bill Chrastil, 1-2 p.m., Pathfinder Place, 3010 N. Clarkson St., Fremont. Everyone is invited to drive up to the Pathfinder Place parking lot and enjoy a live concert by Bill Chrastil. Pathfinder Place will provide a radio station to tune into to listen to the music from the comfort and safety of your vehicle. Call Shayla at 402-720-6018 for more information.