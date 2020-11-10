Tuesday calendar

Today

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Utility and Infrastructure Board meeting, 4 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

TOPS 58, 6-7 p.m., St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Fremont. Weigh-ins are from 5:30-6 p.m.

Fremont City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. The meeting is open to the public.

Wednesday

Free curbside pickup breakfast for veterans, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. (while supplies last), Hy-Vee, 840 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Veterans and active-duty military members can simply drive to the Fremont store and a Hy-Vee employee will safely hand them a to-go breakfast. In addition to the free breakfast, veterans also will receive 15% off their grocery total when they shop in store or via Aisles Online.

Fremont Avenue of Flags set up, 7:45 a.m., Veterans Park Eternal Flame, in front of the Fremont Family YMCA Ice Arena.