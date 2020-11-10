Tuesday calendar

Today
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Utility and Infrastructure Board meeting, 4 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
TOPS 58, 6-7 p.m., St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Fremont. Weigh-ins are from 5:30-6 p.m.
Fremont City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. The meeting is open to the public.
Wednesday
Free curbside pickup breakfast for veterans, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. (while supplies last), Hy-Vee, 840 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Veterans and active-duty military members can simply drive to the Fremont store and a Hy-Vee employee will safely hand them a to-go breakfast. In addition to the free breakfast, veterans also will receive 15% off their grocery total when they shop in store or via Aisles Online.
Fremont Avenue of Flags set up, 7:45 a.m., Veterans Park Eternal Flame, in front of the Fremont Family YMCA Ice Arena.
Drive-thru parade to honor veterans, 8:30-9 a.m., St. Patrick’s Church parking lot, Fremont. The parade is being hosted by Archbishop Bergan Elementary School. Veterans and their family should enter on the northeast side of the parking lot, and drive through to exit on the south side. Students will be masked and distanced for everyone’s safety.
U.S. Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s office open, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 641 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Fremont Avenue of Flags take down, 3:45 p.m., Veterans Park Eternal Flame, in front of the Fremont Family YMCA Ice Arena.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Thursday
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Drive-thru meals served. The dinner is free.
Three Rivers Public Health Department Board of Health meeting, 6 p.m., Fremont Public Schools Board of Education Room, 130 E. Ninth St., Fremont. A copy of the meeting agenda may be obtained by calling 402-727-5396, Ext. 103. The meeting is open to the public.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Marine Corps League, 7 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Club, 137 N. D St., Fremont.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
