Today
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Ready for Kindergarten storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. This is for ages 2-5.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Hormel retirees, noon, Union Hall, Fremont. There will be bingo after lunch.
Fremont Jaycees board meeting, 12:30 p.m., Valentino’s, Fremont.
After School Chess, 4 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s large meeting room, Fremont. Kids of all ages are invited to the library to learn how to play chess.
Utility and Infrastructure Board, 4 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. The meeting is open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Hospice program, 5:30 p.m., The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens, 749 E. 29th St., Fremont. Dr. Clayton Hoberman will discuss and answer questions about hospice.
TOPS 58, 6-7 p.m., St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Fremont. Weigh-ins are from 5:30-6 p.m.
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), 6:30-8 p.m., Fremont Health’s Health Park Plaza. The connection group, for those living with a mental illness, meets in Room 5 and the family support group, for the family and friends of a person living with a mental illness, meets in Room 1.
Fremont City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. A study session will begin at 6:45 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.
Narcotics Anonymous New Beginning Group, 7 p.m., United Faith Church, 218 W. Gardiner St., Valley.
Narcotics Anonymous It Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
WednesdayAmerican Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., City Bluffs Auditorium. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
American Red Cross blood drive, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., West Point-Beemer High School, West Point. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
U.S. Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s office open, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 641 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
American Red Cross blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., Walmart, Fremont. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Get Your Tech On, 3-4:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. This is for ages 9-13.
Raising Cane’s Cruise Night, 5-8 p.m., Raising Cane’s Fremont. The event is hosted by the Fremont Antique Car Club.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Library Group, 7 p.m., Keene Memorial Library East Building, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Yoga for everyone, 7 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s large meeting room, Fremont. Participants who have their own yoga mat are asked to bring it. For more information, contact Sonia Vanderworth at the library, sonia.vanderworth@fremontne.gov or 402-727-2694.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
ThursdayNye Health Services Parkinson’s Support Group, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Nye Legacy campus, 3210 N. Clarkson St., Fremont. The meeting is for anyone whose life has been impacted by Parkinson’s disease. For more information, contact Cathi Sampson at 402-753-6108.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Fremont Area Art Association’s Third Thursday Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Gallery 92 West, Fremont. To make luncheon reservations, call 402-721-7779 or email gallery92west@92west.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Kiwanis Club, noon, Presidential Dining Room, Midland University.
Friends of Fremont Area Parks meeting, noon, Fremont City Auditorium. The meeting is open to the public.
Lego party, 4-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. This is for ages 3-10.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The dinner is for those who dine alone too often, are new to Fremont, are far from family and friends, or are simply hungry. The dinner is free.
WinItBack, TEA Party Patriots of Dodge County, 6:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. The public is invited. For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.
Bingo, 7 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8223, 742 N. Main St., North Bend. Everyone is welcome.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Fresh Hope Support Group, 7 p.m., Dunklau Gardens Conference Room, Fremont. The faith-based support group is for those suffering from mental illness or family members and/or caregivers.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Storytime, 7-7:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
North Bend Area Community Band practice, 7:30 p.m., North Bend Central Band Room. Anyone who would like to play with the band is invited to attend practice and bring their instrument. For more information, call Carol Bohling at 402-652-8166.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.