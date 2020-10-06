Tuesday calendar

Today
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Supportive Singles, 11:30 a.m., Applebee’s, 3420 E. Elk Lane, Fremont. For more information, call 402-660-8474.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
10th annual Dig Pink night, 5 p.m., Fremont High School. The event will take place during the Tigers’ home volleyball matches against Lincoln Pius X. The reserve game begins at 5 p.m., followed by the junior varsity game at 6 p.m. and the varsity game at 7 p.m. The fundraiser will feature a live auction of over 20 baskets (including sports, golf and home accent themes), autographed memorabilia, a raffle, novelty items to purchase and more. All proceeds will go to the Side-Out Foundation for breast cancer research.
Talk Shop with a Cop, 5-6 p.m., Hy-Vee, Fremont. A member of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department and a member of the Fremont Police Department will be available to answer questions about the proposed Joint Law Enforcement Center.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
National Night Out, 6-7:30 p.m., John C. Fremont City Park, Fremont. This family-friendly event will give the public a chance to meet Fremont police officer, firefighters, sheriff’s deputies and members of the Nebraska State Patrol. There also will be games and other activities. Admission is free.
TOPS 58, 6-7 p.m., St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Fremont. Weigh-ins are from 5:30-6 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous New Beginning Group, 7 p.m., United Faith Church, 218 W. Gardiner St., Valley.
Narcotics Anonymous It Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
