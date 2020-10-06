Tuesday calendar

Today

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Supportive Singles, 11:30 a.m., Applebee’s, 3420 E. Elk Lane, Fremont. For more information, call 402-660-8474.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

10th annual Dig Pink night, 5 p.m., Fremont High School. The event will take place during the Tigers’ home volleyball matches against Lincoln Pius X. The reserve game begins at 5 p.m., followed by the junior varsity game at 6 p.m. and the varsity game at 7 p.m. The fundraiser will feature a live auction of over 20 baskets (including sports, golf and home accent themes), autographed memorabilia, a raffle, novelty items to purchase and more. All proceeds will go to the Side-Out Foundation for breast cancer research.

Talk Shop with a Cop, 5-6 p.m., Hy-Vee, Fremont. A member of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department and a member of the Fremont Police Department will be available to answer questions about the proposed Joint Law Enforcement Center.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.