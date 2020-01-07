Today
American Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Methodist Fremont Health’s Health Park Plaza. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Ready for Kindergarten Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. This event is for ages 2-5.
Supportive Singles, 11:30 a.m., Wendy’s, 2230 N. Bell St., Fremont. For more information, call 402-660-8474.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
TOPS 58, 6-7 p.m., St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Fremont. Weigh-ins are from 5:30-6 p.m.
Fremont Parks & Recreation Board meeting, 7 p.m., Christensen Field Meeting Room, 1710 W. 16th St., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.
Narcotics Anonymous New Beginning Group, 7 p.m., United Faith Church, 218 W. Gardiner St., Valley.
Narcotics Anonymous It Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
WednesdayU.S. Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s office open, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 641 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel, noon, Calvary Methodist Church, 12th Street and Luther Road, Fremont. Members are asked to bring a potluck dish to be shared with the group and facial tissues which will be donated to the food pantry. Dessert will be furnished. All retired school personnel are invited to attend.
Opera House Luncheon, noon to 1 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. There will be a hot lunch and musical entertainment provided by violinist Anne Sorensen-Wang and bassist Chunyang-West. The cost is $15 per person. Space is limited and reservations are required by visiting www.fremontoperahouse.com or calling 402-720-2332.
Get Your Tech On, 4-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. This event is for ages 9-13.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Eagles Auxiliary meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Narcotics Anonymous Library Group, 7 p.m., Keene Memorial Library East Building, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
ThursdayAlcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Merry Widows, 11:30 a.m., Mac’s Café, Fremont. For more information, call 402-317-2676.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Kiwanis Club, noon, Presidential Dining Room, Midland University.
Lego party, 4-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. This event is for ages 3-10.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The dinner is for those who dine alone too often, are new to Fremont, are far from family and friends, or are simply hungry. The dinner is free.
Bingo, 7 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8223, 742 N. Main St., North Bend. Everyone is welcome.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Fremont Area Compassionate Friends, 7 p.m., Methodist Fremont Health’s Health Park Plaza, third floor, Room 5. This support group exists to provide friendship, understanding and hope to those going through the natural grieving process following the death of a child.
Marine Corps League, 7 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Club, 137 N. D St., Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Storytime, 7-7:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.