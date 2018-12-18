Today
City of Fremont Civil Service Committee meeting, 8 a.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. The meeting is open to the public.
Free blood pressure screenings, 8:30-10 a.m., Fremont Mall’s main entrance. The screenings are provided by Methodist Fremont Health.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Fremont & Dodge County CVB Advisory Board meeting, 11:30 a.m., 529 N. Main St., Suite 1, Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Supportive Singles, 12:30 p.m., Big Red Keno, 2323 N. Laverna St., Fremont. For more information, call 402-660-8474.
After School Chess, 4 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s large meeting room, Fremont. Kids of all ages are invited to the library to learn how to play chess.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Understanding Hearts suicide support group, 5:30-7 p.m., Dunklau Room (across from the cafeteria), Methodist Fremont Health. For more information, call Sandy Olson at 402-727-4847.
TOPS 58, 6-7 p.m., St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Fremont. Weigh-ins are from 5:30-6 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous New Beginning Group, 7 p.m., United Faith Church, 218 W. Gardiner St., Valley.
Narcotics Anonymous It Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Wednesday
Dodge County Board of Supervisors, Dodge County Board of Equalization and Dodge County Board of Corrections meetings, 9 a.m., board room, third floor, Dodge County Courthouse, 435 N. Park Ave., Fremont. The meetings are open to the public.
U.S. Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s office open, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 641 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Nye Alzheimer’s Support Group, 2:30 p.m., Nye Square, 650 W. 23rd St., Fremont. For more information, contact Marv at 402-721-3726.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Cocoa & Carols, 7-8:15 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The event will feature an array of musical performances from local residents and The Pathfinder Chorus. Cocoa and treats will be served at 6 p.m., followed by the musical program. Admission is free. A freewill donation will be accepted for The Banquet.
Narcotics Anonymous Library Group, 7 p.m., Keene Memorial Library East Building, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Thursday
City of Fremont Civil Service Committee meeting, 8 a.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. The meeting is open to the public.
Nye Health Services Parkinson’s Support Group, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Nye Legacy campus, 3210 N. Clarkson St., Fremont. These meetings are for anyone whose life has been impacted by Parkinson’s disease. For more information, contact Cathi Sampson at 402-753-6108.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Fremont Area Art Association Third Thursday Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Gallery 92 West, 92 W. Sixth St., Fremont. To make reservations, call 402-721-7779 or email gallery92west@92west.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Kiwanis Club, noon, Presidential Dining Room, Midland University.
Community Free Skate, 1-3 p.m., Sidner Ice Arena, 1558 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Skating is free for kindergarten through 12th grades. No pre-registration is required. Concessions will be available for purchase.
Utility and Infrastructure meeting, 4 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. The meeting is open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The dinner is for those who dine alone too often, are new to Fremont, are far from family and friends, or are simply hungry. The dinner is free.
Fremont City Council meeting, 6 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. The meeting is open to the public.
Three Rivers Public Health Department Board of Health meeting, 6 p.m., Three Rivers Public Health Department, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.
WinItBack, the TEA (Taxed Enough Already) Party Patriots of Dodge County, 6:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. There will be a social time with snacks and a discussion about events in the community and nation this year. For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.
Bingo, 7 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8223, 742 N. Main St., North Bend. Everyone is welcome.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Fresh Hope Support Group, 7 p.m., Dunklau Gardens Conference Room, Fremont. The faith-based support group is for those suffering from mental illness or family members and/or caregivers.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Storytime, 7-7:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.