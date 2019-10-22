Today
Shoe Sensation Chamber Coffee, 9-10 a.m., Fremont Mall, 860 E. 23rd St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Ready for Kindergarten Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. This event is for ages 2-5 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Chess Club, 4 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s large meeting room, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Supportive Singles, 5:30 p.m., Gringo’s, Fremont. For more information, call 402-660-8474.
Taco Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Tacos and taco salads will be served. Everyone is welcome.
TOPS 58, 6-7 p.m., St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Fremont. Weigh-ins are from 5:30-6 p.m.
Epilepsy support group, 7 p.m., Methodist Fremont Health’s Dunklau Conference Room. The adult-only group is focused on learning, coping and living with epilepsy. There is no cost to attend. For more information, call 402-727-3439.
Game night, 7-8 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s large meeting room, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous New Beginning Group, 7 p.m., United Faith Church, 218 W. Gardiner St., Valley.
Narcotics Anonymous It Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
WednesdayDodge County Board of Supervisors, Dodge County Board of Equalization and Dodge County Board of Corrections meetings, 9 a.m., board room, third floor, Dodge County Courthouse, 435 N. Park Ave., Fremont. The meetings are open to the public.
Fremont Family YMCA ribbon cutting, 9-10 a.m., 810 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. The community is invited to check out the new turf room and cross-training/outdoor weight room. The YMCA will be open to the public on Wednesday at no charge (non-members must stop by the front desk) so everyone can try out the new equipment.
U.S. Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s office open, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 641 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
American Red Cross blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., Wahoo State Bank Building, 570 N. Elm St., Wahoo. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Get Your Tech On, 4-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. This event is for ages 9-13.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Dodge County Democrats’ annual dinner, 6 p.m., Fremont Golf Club, 2710 N. Somers Ave. A social will start at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets for the dinner are $25 each. For tickets, call Dodge County Democratic Party Chairman Mervin Peck at 402-720-8590 or by going onto the Act Blue website at https://secure.actblue.com/contribute/page/dinnertickets.
Narcotics Anonymous Library Group, 7 p.m., Keene Memorial Library East Building, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Thursday
American Red Cross blood drive, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wahoo State Bank Building, 570 N. Elm St., Wahoo. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Halloween Party & Parade, 10-11 a.m., Fremont Family YMCA. Kids are invited to wear their costumes for trick-or-treating the YMCA offices and cookie decorating. Those attending are asked to bring six treats to share with the others. Trick-or-treating will begin promptly at 10 a.m.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Merry Widows, 11:30 a.m., Hardee’s, Fremont. For more information, call 402-317-2676.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Kiwanis Club, noon, Presidential Dining Room, Midland University.
Lego party, 4-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. This event is for ages 3-10.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The dinner is for those who dine alone too often, are new to Fremont, are far from family and friends, or are simply hungry. The dinner is free.
All Halls-O-Ween & Trunk ‘N Treat, 6-7:30 p.m., Midland University, Fremont. Kids are invited to trick-or-treat in the Midland residence halls and trunk ‘n treat on Logan Street, which is closed to through traffic. Sinai Lutheran Church will offer juice boxes and a picture background so you can take pictures of your little goblins.
Pioneer Amateur Radio Club, 6 p.m. supper, 7 p.m. meeting, Gambino’s Pizza/Hero Deli, 1900 E. Military Ave., Fremont.
Bingo, 7 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8223, 742 N. Main St., North Bend. Everyone is welcome.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Storytime, 7-7:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.