Today
American Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fremont Family YMCA. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
American Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Methodist Fremont Health’s Health Park Plaza, third floor, Room 3. To schedule an appointment, call 402-727-3439 or visit www.RedCrossBlood.org and enter Fremont Health.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
“Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia,” 10 a.m., Fremont Friendship Center, 1730 W. 16th St., Fremont. This education program is being presented by the Alzheimer’s Association.
Supportive Singles, 11:30 a.m., Martini’s Café, 250 E. Fifth St., Fremont. For more information, call 402-660-8474.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
After School Chess, 4 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s large meeting room, Fremont. Kids of all ages are invited to the library to learn how to play chess.
Business After Hours, 4-6 p.m., NP Dodge, 1037 E. 23rd St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
TOPS 58, 6-7 p.m., St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Fremont. Weigh-ins are from 5:30-6 p.m.
Fremont Parks & Recreation Board meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont City Auditorium. The meeting is open to the public.
Archbishop Bergan middle school/high school spring concert, 7 p.m., St. Patrick’s Auditorium, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous New Beginning Group, 7 p.m., United Faith Church, 218 W. Gardiner St., Valley.
Narcotics Anonymous It Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
WednesdayDodge County Board of Supervisors, Dodge County Board of Equalization and Dodge County Board of Corrections meetings, 9 a.m., board room, third floor, Dodge County Courthouse, 435 N. Park Ave., Fremont. The meetings are open to the public.
U.S. Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s office open, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 641 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel, noon, St. James Episcopal Church, Fifth and D streets, Fremont. All retired school personnel are invited. Reservations are required and may be made by calling 402-727-5217.
Drive Thru Job Fair, 3-5:30 p.m., Getzschman Plaza, 1700 E. 23rd St., Fremont.
Election for Aerie 200’s president, 3-8 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. The candidates are Leonard Nielsen and Ray Obermiller.
Get Your Tech On, 3-4:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. This is for ages 9-13.
Raising Cane’s Cruise Night, 5-8 p.m., Raising Cane’s Fremont. The event is hosted by the Fremont Antique Car Club.
DC Lynch Carnival, Fremont Mall. Coupons to the carnival can be found in the Fremont Tribune.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, Fremont.
Eagles Aerie 200 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Eagles Auxiliary 200 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Narcotics Anonymous Library Group, 7 p.m., Keene Memorial Library East Building, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
ThursdayAlcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
American Red Cross blood drive, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Mead Public Schools. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Leukemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma Patient and Family Luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Methodist Fremont Health’s Health Park Plaza, Room 5. This support and education group is for patients and caregivers with lymphoma, leukemia and multiple myeloma blood cancers. Lunch is provided. To register, contact Carmen at 402-727-3592.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Kiwanis Club, noon, Presidential Dining Room, Midland University.
Lego party, 4-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. This is for ages 3-10.
DC Lynch Carnival, Fremont Mall. Coupons to the carnival can be found in the Fremont Tribune.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The dinner is for those who dine alone too often, are new to Fremont, are far from family and friends, or are simply hungry. The dinner is free.
Bingo, 7 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8223, 742 N. Main St., North Bend. Everyone is welcome.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Fremont Area Compassionate Friends, 7-9 p.m., Health Park Plaza Conference Room 5, Fremont.
Marine Corps League, 7 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Club, 137 N. D St., Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Storytime, 7-7:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.