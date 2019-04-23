Today
Rescare Chamber Coffee, 9-10 a.m., ResCare Workforce Services, 210 E. Eighth St., Suite C, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
After School Chess, 4 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s large meeting room, Fremont. Kids of all ages are invited to the library to learn how to play chess.
Flood relief spaghetti feed fundraiser, 5-7 p.m., Cedar Bluffs Public Schools cafeteria, Cedar Bluffs. The fundraiser is planned for Wildcat families who were affected by the recent flooding. The event will be held in conjunction with the school’s family fun night. The cost is $5 per person or $20 for a family of four or more. There also will be a bake sale and raffle items.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
TOPS 58, 6-7 p.m., St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Fremont. Weigh-ins are from 5:30-6 p.m.
Epilepsy support group, 7 p.m., Fremont Health’s Dunklau Conference Room. The adult-only group is focused on learning, coping and living with epilepsy. There is no cost to attend. For more information, call 402-727-3439.
Narcotics Anonymous New Beginning Group, 7 p.m., United Faith Church, 218 W. Gardiner St., Valley.
Narcotics Anonymous It Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
WednesdayDodge County Board of Supervisors, Dodge County Board of Equalization and Dodge County Board of Corrections meetings, 9 a.m., board room, third floor, Dodge County Courthouse, 435 N. Park Ave., Fremont. The meetings are open to the public.
U.S. Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s office open, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 641 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Walking Taco Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Milady Coffeehouse, 105 E. Sixth St., Fremont. Lunch includes a walking taco, dessert and beverage. Freewill donations will be accepted for Midland University’s PBL chapter. The funds will help underwrite participation at the PBL National Convention in San Antonio this June.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alzheimer’s Support Group, 2-3 p.m., Nye Wellness Center at Nye Square, 655 W. 23rd St., Fremont. For more information, call 402-753-6127.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, Fremont. The meeting will include a Spanish speaking facilitator.
Eagles Aerie 200 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Eagles Auxiliary 200 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Narcotics Anonymous Library Group, 7 p.m., Keene Memorial Library East Building, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
ThursdayAlcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Merry Widows, 11:30 a.m., Thai by Thai, Fifth and D streets, Fremont. For more information, call 402-317-2676.
Strategic Doing – A Year in Review, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Methodist Fremont Health’s Health Park Plaza, third floor auditorium. Lunch will be provided by Methodist Fremont Health.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Kiwanis Club, noon, Presidential Dining Room, Midland University.
Taco night fundraiser, 5-7:30 p.m., Salem Lutheran Church’s fellowship hall, 401 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The fundraiser is for the American Cancer Society Relay For Life leadership team. A minimum of 15% of the net proceeds will be donated to the Fremont Area United Way to be used for flood relief in the Fremont area. The menu includes a taco salad or softshell taco with a choice of toppings, desserts and drink. Tickets are $6 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-12, and free for children under 5. Tickets can be purchased in advance for Relay For Life participants, at Pinnacle Bank (next to Taco Bell) in Fremont or at the door.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.
Opening of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” 7:30 p.m., Midland University’s Kimmel Theatre, Fremont. The production, which continues through Sunday, is based on the Victor Hugo classic, with music inspired by the Disney film. To reserve tickets, call the Midland Box Office at 402-941-6399 or visit www.midland.edu/tickets.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The dinner is for those who dine alone too often, are new to Fremont, are far from family and friends, or are simply hungry. The dinner is free.
Pioneer Amateur Radio Club, 6 p.m. supper, 7 p.m. meeting, Gambino’s Pizza/Hero Deli, 1900 E. Military Ave., Fremont.
Bingo, 7 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8223, 742 N. Main St., North Bend. Everyone is welcome.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Storytime, 7-7:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.