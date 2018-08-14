Today
U.S. Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s office open, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 641 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Hormel Retirees, noon, Union Hall, Fremont. There will be bingo after the potluck lunch. All Hormel retirees are welcome.
Utility and Infrastructure Board meeting, 4 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. The meeting is open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Supportive Singles, 5:30 p.m., Big Red Keno, 2323 Laverna St., Fremont. For more information, call 402-660-8474.
TOPS 58, 6-7 p.m., St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Fremont. Weigh-ins are from 5:30-6 p.m.
Fremont City Council and Utility and Infrastructure Board special meetings, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. The meetings are open to the public.
Narcotics Anonymous open meeting, 6:30 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 540 W. Eighth St., Wahoo.
Fremont City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. The meeting is open to the public.
Yoga and Wellness for Everyone, 7 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. For more information, call 402-727-2694.
Narcotics Anonymous open meeting, 8 p.m., United Faith Church, 218 W. Gardiner St., Valley.
Fremont Jaycees board meeting, 12:30 p.m., Valentino’s, Fremont.
Fremont Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group, 5:30 p.m., The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens, second floor community room, 749 E. 29th St. For more information, contact Dina or Tracy at 402-721-1616 or Mary at 402-753-2078.
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), 6:30-8 p.m., Fremont Health’s Health Park Plaza. The connection group, for those living with a mental illness, meets in Room 5 and the family support group, for the family and friends of a person living with a mental illness, meets in Room 1.
Narcotics Anonymous It Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Wednesday
Wednesday Walkers, 8-9 a.m., meet outside the Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area Park Office. The group will look for birds, wildflowers, take photos and do nature journaling – something different every week. A park entry permit is required.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Raising Cane’s Cruise Night, 5-8 p.m., Raising Cane’s, 1058 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic or hot rod – auto, motorcycle or truck – is welcome. Please park your vehicle on the north side of the restaurant. The cruise nights will continue every Wednesday evening through Sept. 12.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Library Group, 7 p.m., Keene Memorial Library East Building, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Thursday
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Fremont Area Art Association’s Third Thursday Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Gallery 92 West, Fremont. The cost is $12 per person. To make luncheon reservations, call 402-721-7779 or email gallery92west@92west.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Kiwanis Club, noon, Presidential Dining Room, Midland University.
Memory Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m., Fifth Street and Park Avenue, behind the May Brothers Building, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Hamburger night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The dinner is for those who dine alone too often, are new to Fremont, are far from family and friends, or are simply hungry. The dinner is free.
Narcotics Anonymous It Works Group, 6:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church East Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
WinItBack, the TEA (Taxed Enough Already) Party Patriots of Dodge County, 6:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. Everyone is invited. For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.
Bingo, 7 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8223, 742 N. Main St., North Bend. Everyone is welcome.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Storytime, 7-7:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous open meeting, 8 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis Ave., Oakland.