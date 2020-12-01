Tuesday calendar

Today

Historic Outdoor Christmas Walk, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Louis E. May Museum, Fremont. Everyone is invited to enjoy a peek into Christmas past on Nye Avenue by walking the perimeter of the May Museum to view model trains, beautifully adorned vintage Christmas trees, nativity sets and an old time bakery. Santa Claus will have a surprise for you near the front porch and Father Christmas will greet you by the gazebo. This is a free event. Masks are required. The public is asked to enter from 17th Street.